Early voting in New Bern ends Saturday afternoon

Registered voters can cast their ballots early through October 4, or vote on Election Day, October 7.
Early voting will take place at the Stanley A. White Recreation Center at 603 Third Avenue in New Bern, NC on October 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New Bern’s Municipal Election is scheduled for October 7, 2025, from 6:30 a.m. and closes at 7:30 p.m. at various polling places in the city. Find your election day polling place here.
An alderman represents the residents of each of New Bern’s six wards. Voters will select who will represent them. They will also decide who they want to represent them as mayor. A map of New Bern’s six wards can be found here.
Listed in alphabetical order by last name, Scott Andrews, Gregory Ryan Fahy, Jeffrey Odham (incumbent) and Holly Raby are running for mayor.
Alana Huber, Trey Ferguson and Bernard W. White are running for Alderman of Ward 1; Sharon Bryant and Debby Seymore are running for Alderman of Ward 2; Bobby Aster (incumbent) is running uncontested for Alderman of Ward 3; Nadine Buchanan, Johnnie Ray Kinsey (incumbent), and Lainy White are running for Alderman of Ward 4; Alderman Barbara Best (incumbent) and Manny Ruiz are running for Alderman of Ward 5; and Nat McKeller Crosby and Dana Edwards Outlaw are running for Alderman of Ward 6.
Learn about candidates running for seats on New Bern’s City Council, known as the Board of Alderman, here and candidates running for mayor here.
Three bond questions are also on the ballot. Voters can decide whether or not they want the city to borrow $24 million to fund streets and sidewalks, parks and recreation and stormwater by issuing general obligation bonds. If approved, property owners could see additional taxes on their property for 20 years to pay back the principal and interest of the bonds. The amount of interest on $24 million bonds is estimated at $13.4 million.
The Board of Aldermen heard presentations on “potential projects,” but did not approve any specific projects. Instead, they approved three broad categories, according to the city manager. Learn more about the bond orders starting on page 99 of the June 10, 2025 meeting packet.
Sample ballots can be found on the NC State Board of Elections website.
For more information, visit the Craven County Board of Elections website.
A photo ID is required to vote.
