Craven County Commissioners to interview candidates for vacant District 1 seat

County Commissioners to interview candidates for vacant District 1 seat.
The Craven County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Oct. 15, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. to interview candidates for the District 1 vacancy in the Craven County Administration Building, BOC’ Meeting Room at 406 Craven St. in New Bern, NC, according to county officials.
The special meeting was called following the death of Commissioner Thomas Mark on Sept. 3, 2025. Commissioner Mark had served on the Craven County Board of Commissioners since 2010. “Commissioner Mark represented District 1, encompassing much of the northern portions of Craven County, including Fairfield Harbour, Bridgeton, and Vanceboro,” according to a press release.
View meeting agenda and packets here.
Video of meetings are available on the county’s YouTube here.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.