Where New Bern mayoral candidates stand on vacancies

Mayoral candidates weigh in on future vacancies.
Three of the four candidates running for mayor (listed in alphabetical order by last name) — Scott Andrews, Gregory Ryan Fahy and Holly Raby — shared their thoughts on Board of Aldermen vacancies after Ward 6 voters go without aldermanic representation for 425 days in New Bern, NC.
City residents have asked New Bern’s city council, known as the Board of Aldermen, to appoint a representative to the vacant Ward 6 Alderman seat since the last alderman resigned on July 31, 2024.
The Board of Aldermen has attempted to appoint an alderman to the vacant ward seat but remain deadlocked. In August 2024, three aldermen voted to appoint one candidate, and two aldermen and the mayor voted for a different candidate which caused a 3-3 tie vote. Two months later, three aldermen nominated and voted for another candidate, and two aldermen and the mayor voted for the same candidate causing a 3-3 tie vote, as previously reported here. The board has voted several times since but remain deadlocked.
NewBernNow.com asked the four candidates running for mayor of New Bern, “If elected, how would you address a future vacancy?”
In alphabetical order by last name, three of the four candidates responded.
Scott Andrews said, “No ward should ever go without representation. If elected, I would push for a clear process: set a firm deadline for filling vacancies, allow the community to nominate candidates, and, if the board remains deadlocked, I want to work with our state politicians to help change the charter so we can hold a special election if needed. Every neighborhood deserves a voice at City Hall.”
Gregory Ryan Fahy said, “The New Bern Sixth Ward fiasco could have been completely nullified had the mayor restrained his vote. Myself and the aldermen will rewrite the charter to where the mayor only votes to break a tie.”
Holly Raby said, “I would initiate a vetting process along with the Board of Aldermen to assist the citizens with their selective choice.” He said the process will include a face to face interview with candidates, a careful review of in-house application, a background check, a statement from the citizens on why they have chosen the candidate, confirm the selection with the BOA and install the selected candidate.”
“This may not be exhaustive, but a process of some sort needs to be in place. The citizens deserve to have proper representation, and a sound and reputable process is necessary to help with meeting their desires,” he said.
Jeffrey Odham, the incumbent, did not respond.
Mayoral candidates
We also asked the candidates to introduce themselves in 50 words or less. Here’s what they said in alphabetical order by last name:
“I’m Scott Andrews, born and raised in New Bern. I’m not a politician — I’m your neighbor. A coach, small business owner, and community builder, I’m running because I KNOW I can unite our city, invest in people, and build a stronger, more connected New Bern for EVERYONE,” Andrews said. Learn more about Scott Andrews at www.scottandrewsformayor.com.
“I’m Gregory Ryan Fahy, candidate for mayor of the city of New Bern. I’m a native of New Bern and youngest of five to Micheal and Laura Fahy. I have a 444 point plan to lean New Bern to prosperity, I’m the only candidate running as full time mayor,” Fahy said.
“My name is Holly Raby, and my wife and I have been living in New Bern since August 1999. I retired from the Marine Corps after serving 28 years. I currently serve as the Senior Pastor at Word of God Christian Center, New Bern, NC,” Raby said. Learn more about Holly Raby at rabyformayor.com.
Jeffrey Odham did not respond.
Related news:
Voting
Early voting is underway for residents who live in New Bern’s city limits. The voters of each ward elect one alderman to represent their ward. They also elect a mayor to serve as the official head of the city government for ceremonial purposes and preside at Board of Aldermen meetings, according to the city charter.
As noted above in alphabetical order by last name, Scott Andrews, Gregory Ryan Fahy, Jeffrey Odham (the incumbent) and Holly Raby are running for mayor.
Alana Huber, Trey Ferguson and Bernard W. White are running for Alderman of Ward 1; Sharon Bryant and Debby Seymore are running for Alderman of Ward 2; Robert “Bobby” Aster (the incumbent) is running uncontested for Alderman of Ward 3; Nadine Buchanan, Johnnie Ray Kinsey (the incumbent), and Lainy White are running for Alderman of Ward 4; Alderman Barbara Best (the incumbent) and Manny Ruiz are running for Alderman of Ward 5; and Nat McKeller Crosby and Dana Edwards Outlaw are running for Alderman of Ward 6 as previously reported here.
The Municipal Election is scheduled for October 7, 2025, from 6:30 a.m. and closes at 7:30 p.m. at various polling places in the city. Find your election day polling place here.
Early voting will take place at the Stanley A. White Recreation Center at 603 Third Avenue in New Bern, NC on September 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30; October 1, 2, 3 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and October 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A photo ID is required to vote.
More information can be found on the NC State Board of Elections website.
Three bond questions are also on the ballot. Voters can decide whether or not they want the city of New Bern to borrow $24 million to fund streets and sidewalks, parks and recreation and stormwater projects by issuing general obligation bonds. If approved, property owners could see additional taxes on their property for 20 years to pay back the principal and interest of the bonds. The amount of interest on $24 million bonds is estimated at $13.4 million.
The Board of Aldermen heard presentations on “potential projects,” but did not decide vote on any specific projects. Instead, they approved three broad categories, according to the city manager. Learn more about the bond orders starting on page 99 of the June 10, 2025 meeting packet.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.