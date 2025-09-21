New Bern Board of Aldermen candidates share their views

The early voting period for the October municipal elections has begun in New Bern.
Several candidates are running for six seats on the Board of Aldermen in New Bern, NC.
NewBernNow.com invited all of the aldermen candidates to introduce themselves and answer a few questions. Five of the 13 candidates did not respond to the invitation. Below are the responses, in alphabetical order by last name and by Ward.
Candidate for Alderman Ward One
Alana Huber
Introduction: “A 22-year veteran, I know what it means to serve. That same discipline and accountability drives my commitment to New Bern. Years of managing complex operations under pressure makes me adept at long-term planning and short-term response. I am equipped to promote effective action and ready to work.”
Do you support the Board of Aldermen’s goals and objectives? If not, what would you like to change?
I believe the Board of Aldermen have worked really hard at approving the FY2025 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Annual Action Plan, certifying a Choice Neighborhoods Partnership with the Housing Authority to support revitalization efforts and developing a plan to utilize money received with the upcoming bond referendum.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing city residents?
The limited availability of medical providers has contributed to the concern among both citizens and healthcare professionals. The shortage of primary care providers is particularly an issue, given that a significant portion of the population is at retirement age.
What are your top priorities if elected?
– Fostering a thriving local economy by championing small businesses and attracting smart investments.
– Preserving historic infrastructure in a way that is storm resilient, energy efficient and most importantly cost-effective.
– Enhancing public services by improving roadways, parking, and medical services to increase safety and accessibility.
How often do you think the Board of Aldermen should meet?
I concur with the current board schedule. I do however believe that all Aldermen should be available should an emergency meeting need to take place.
Learn more about the candidate at www.alanahuber.com.
Trey Ferguson
Introduction: I’m Trey Ferguson, a local government attorney and litigator. I’m running for Ward 1 Alderman to bring strong advocacy, transparency, and planning for the future. Over the past 8 months, I’ve listened to residents to shape my platform.
Do you support the Board of Aldermen’s goals and objectives? If not, what would you like to change?
I respect the Board’s work but believe we need stronger focus on planning for sustainable growth, developing economic opportunities, and greater transparency on Board decisions.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing city residents?
The rising cost of living/production and infrastructure strain from growth. Residents want economic opportunity balanced with preserving New Bern’s historic character and ensuring transparent, responsive government.
What are your top priorities if elected?
Putting together a strategic plan for sustainable growth, encouraging responsible economic development, and increasing transparency in government. These priorities come directly from listening to Ward 1 residents over the past 8 months.
How often do you think the Board of Aldermen should meet?
Twice monthly meetings allow effective decision-making and public input. Consistent scheduling ensures residents can stay engaged and informed. I’d like the City to hold town hall-style meetings throughout the wards to increase transparency and accountability.
Learn more about the candidate at www.treyforward1.com.
Bernard White
Candidate for Alderman Ward Two
Sharon Bryant
Debby Seymore
Introduction: Born and raised in New Bern, I graduated from New Bern High School, earned a BA in psychology from the University of North Carolina, and an ADN from Craven Community College. I am a retired Craven County School Nurse, proud to have served my community through education and healthcare
Do you support the Board of Aldermen’s goals and objectives? If not, what would you like to change?
I would like to see the Board of Aldermen’s goals and objectives updated to reflect the city’s current and pressing issues such as safe neighborhoods, affordable housing, and community involvement.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing city residents?
– Increased taxes
– Aging infrastructure
– Affordable housing options
– Safe neighborhoods
What are your top priorities if elected?
– Ensuring fair and equitable distribution of public funds and resources for our community.
– Providing access to safe and affordable housing options, including support for the homeless.
– Promoting safe neighborhoods.
– Increasing recreational activities for our youth.
– Improving the community’s infrastructure.
– Promoting community awareness and inclusion.
How often do you think the Board of Aldermen should meet?
I believe the Board of Aldermen should continue to meet twice monthly to ensure consistent governance. A modified summer schedule allows flexibility; while “as needed” meetings would ensure urgent city matters are addressed promptly.
Learn more about the candidate on Debby Seymore’s Facebook page.
Candidate for Alderman Ward Three
Robert “Bobby” Aster
Candidate for Alderman Ward Four
Nadine Buchanan
Johnnie Ray Kinsey
Lainy White
Introduction: I’m running as a servant leader who is committed to listening, collaboration, and creating data-driven solutions for New Bern’s future. A proud military brat who returned home in 2008, I’ve served as a teacher, a nonprofit director and recently earned my MSW. I believe connected communities, compassion, and integrity are foundational for thriving neighborhoods.
Do you support the Board of Aldermen’s goals and objectives? If not, what would you like to change?
I support goals that prioritize community well-being. I’d like to see more proactive planning, transparent communication, and equitable development that truly reflects residents’ needs.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing city residents?
Rising costs, infrastructure strain, and lack of clear communication between government and residents are key challenges. People want safe neighborhoods, reliable services, and a government that listens.
What are your top priorities if elected?
Bridging gaps in infrastructure, equitable land use, and transparent, compassionate governance. I will prioritize sustainable planning that serves today’s needs and tomorrow’s future.
How often do you think the Board of Aldermen should meet?
Regular meetings are essential. Twice monthly ensures consistency, with additional community listening sessions to keep residents’ voices at the center of decision-making.
Learn more about the candidate at Lainy4ward4.com.
Candidate for Alderman Ward Five
Barbara Best
Introduction: I currently serve and have been seated for the past 8 years as Alderman for the City of New Bern. I retired from City Government with 20 plus years of Taxation and Municipal Service experience. I have and will continue to be honest, fair, and stand for what is right, your voice in government.
Do you support the Board of Aldermen’s goals and objectives? If not, what would you like to change?
Yes, I do support the City’s goals and objectives, but we as leadership we need to prioritize listening to our residents because their lived experiences are essential to shaping City policies that truly serve the real needs of our residents and communities.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing city residents?
Stormwater/Flooding, Electric Power Grid and Taxation
What are your top priorities if elected?
To continue to be a voice for our citizens, to build trust between residents and city leadership, by holding city government accountable ensuring that transparency, fairness and ethical governance are not just ideals, but daily practices.
How often do you think the Board of Aldermen should meet?
Two meetings per month, or special meetings when needed.
Learn more about the candidate here.
Manny Ruiz
Introduction: Manny Ruiz, son of Colombian refugees who escaped cartel and communist violence, is a passionate Gen Z voice for change. He’s leading the fight to solve New Bern’s housing crisis and bring responsive, accountable leadership to city hall.
Do you support the Board of Aldermen’s goals and objectives? If not, what would you like to change?
I would like to see a greater focus on community communication and redevelopment. There is so much potential in this city that has yet to be tapped. Leadership needs to be proactive not reactive to our problems.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing city residents?
Lack of communication from our local government. I was the first candidate to call for Alderman Office Hours, where folks and talk with the Alderman 1-1. This will really help with the communication issue.
What are your top priorities if elected?
– Greater transparency by posting monthly meeting summaries online.
– Redevelopment especially of areas like Trent Court, Woodrow, and more.
– Update Zoning to make sure we are up to the legal standard and prepared for future generations.
How often do you think the Board of Aldermen should meet?
Whatever is needed to properly do the business of the city. If that means once a month, then great. If that means meeting 2-3 times a month, great! The focus should be on getting stuff done. If more, than more. If less, than less. It’s just common sense
Learn more about the candidate at www.friendsformannyruiz.com.
Candidate for Alderman Ward 6
Nat McKeller Crosby
Introduction: My name is Nat McKeller Crosby, and I am your choice for Alderman in Ward 6. I have enjoyed doing good policy work to strengthen communities for a number of years and will bring that experience to our Board of Aldermen and the City of New Bern.
Do you support the Board of Aldermen’s goals and objectives? If not, what would you like to change?
As Alderman, I want to work with our board to make a plan to achieve our goals and objectives. Currently, we as a city don’t have a plan that our citizens can follow and it’s important to ensure that as we plan our citizens are involved and informed.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing city residents?
The biggest challenges citizens face are the lack of jobs paying a living wage, the 15% increase in our electricity bill this year and the increase in flooding from heavy rains are all issues I will work to correct as a member of the board.
What are your top priorities if elected?
My top priorities are addressing infrastructure like our utilities needs and stormwater drainage, improving access to a living wage and investing in the people of New Bern, our local small businesses and organizations.
How often do you think the Board of Aldermen should meet?
I think we owe our citizens more access and transparency and would like to see the City hold town hall meetings quarterly in addition to the City Hall meetings.
Learn more about the candidate by at ward6fornat.com.
Dana Outlaw
Introduction: I am Dana Edwards Outlaw, my father JC Outlaw was from Seven Springs, NC and my mother Marie Edwards Outlaw was from Goldsboro, NC. I am a General Contractor and Real Estate Appraiser and have been in business here in New Bern since 1978.
Do you support the Board of Aldermen’s goals and objectives? If not, what would you like to change?
I support the bond proposal and have always supported fast safety response times, lower taxes and fees on our citizens, and have always been a supporter of our First Responders.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing city residents?
The next board will have to continue to try to keep electric rates lower, future upgrades to the size of our sewage treatment plant, electric grid upgrades, future location and rapid response needs for our fire department.
What are your top priorities if elected?
My priorities are to be approachable, available 24 hours a day, and to be ready and prepared for any needs of the city and the citizens.
How often do you think the Board of Aldermen should meet?
The Board of Aldermen should meet twice a month
Learn more about the candidate on the Dana Outlaw for Alderman Ward Six Facebook page.
Related news:
Back to basics
New Bern has a council-manager form of government, not a strong mayor government, according to the city’s charter.
The city council, known locally as the Board of Aldermen, is represented by aldermen of each of New Bern’s six wards. A map of the wards can be found here.
The city manager administers the daily operations of the city and ensure the policies are followed as directed by the Board of Aldermen as a whole.
The mayor presides at aldermen meetings and is the head of the city for ceremonial purposes, like ribbon cuttings. Each year, the Board of Aldermen appoints a mayor pro tempore to perform the mayor’s duties during an absence or disability.
On the Ballot
Besides choosing an alderman and a mayor, voters can also decide whether or not they want the city of New Bern to borrow $27 million to fund various projects related to streets and sidewalks, parks and recreation and stormwater by issuing general obligation bonds. If approved, property owners could see additional taxes on their property for 20 years to pay back the principal and interest of the bonds. The amount of interest on $27 million bonds is estimated at $13.4 million.
There’s a narrative that the Board of Aldermen approved certain projects that would be funded through the bonds. In reality, the board approved general categories by the type of projects for the bond orders that include stormwater, parks and recreation and streets and sidewalks. If voters approve the bonds, the funds could be spent on anything that falls within those general categories.
For example, the proposed Street and Sidewalk Improvements Bond order says, “If approved, it may be used to “construct, reconstruct, widen and improve streets and sidewalk improvements for said city, inside and outside its corporate limits, including, without limitation, the construction, reconstruction and installation of sidewalks, landscaping and streetscaping, lighting, bridges, bicycle lanes, curbs and gutters, culverts and drains, traffic controls and other transit improvements, and the acquisition of any related land, rights of way and equipment…”
The proposed bond orders can be found here on page 321.
We plan to ask mayoral candidates, Scott Andrews, Gregory Ryan Fahy, Jeffrey Odham and Holly Raby, questions and publish the responses.
Voting
The Municipal Election is scheduled for October 7, 2025, from 6:30 a.m. and closes at 7:30 p.m. at various polling places in the city. Find your election day polling place here.
Early voting will take place at the Stanley A. White Recreation Center at 603 Third Avenue in New Bern, NC on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30; October 1, 2, 3 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and October 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A photo ID is required to vote.
More information can be found on the NC State Board of Elections website.
Meetings
The next Board of Aldermen Meeting will be held on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. in the second-floor courtroom at City Hall, 300 Pollock St., New Bern.
Minutes and agendas can be found here. Meeting videos can be found on the city’s Facebook page, City 3 TV and YouTube channel.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.