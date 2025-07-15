Board of Education to discuss school consolidation project, contracts, policy updates on Tuesday

The Craven County Board of Education to meet on Tuesday.
The Craven County Board of Education will hold a work session on July 15, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. at Central Services, 3600 Trent Road in New Bern, NC.
On the agenda
Members of the public will have an opportunity to share their thoughts with the Board of Education during “Public Input.”
Dr. Stuart Blount, chief officer of Systems and Operations, will provide information on the general contract bids for the Tucker Creek Middle School and Havelock Middle School consolidation project.
Jason Griffin, director of Elementary Education and Federal Programs will present information on the federal Title I funding plan.
Luanne Forsyth, director of Health Services, will present information on a contract for nursing services with Amergis Healthcare Staffing, Inc.
Dr. NeShawn Dawson, director of Human Resources, will present information on the Beginning Teacher Support Program plan.
The Board of Education will discuss feedback on the Tucker Creek Middle School and Havelock Middle School merger.
The board will consider rescinding their policy on Discrimination and Harassment in the Workplace and review policies on harassment, nondiscrimination, parental involvement, student accountability, school safety, employee use of social media, contracts with the board, responding to concerns and other matters.
The BOEd will discuss vendor options for the search for the superintendent.
Several items are on the “Consent Agenda” including the replacement of HVAC units at Vanceboro Farm Life and HJ MacDonald Middle School; a bid for painting Tucker Creek Middle School; Trent Park Elementary School Gym Roof restoration; and Arthur W. Edwards Paving — totaling over $649,000 in projects.
The full agenda and meeting packet can be found here.
About the Board of Education and Management
Four new Board of Education members — Patti Mason of District 1, Lori Spiece of District 3, Amy Davis of District 5 and Darlene Gibbs of District 7 — were elected. They joined Scott Murphy of District 2, Jennifer Dacey of District 4 and Lauren Kitzinger of District 6 in December 2024. Scott Murphy resigned in February 2025 and Lee Kirkman was appointed to fill the seat in March.
The Board of Education hired Richard Stout, Jr., as the interim superintendent after Dr. Wendy Miller resigned. Dr. Stuart Blount became the new chief officer of Systems and Operations and Heidi Anderson became the new Finance officer after Stacey Lee retired from both positions. Michelle Lee retired as the assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, and the position has not been filled according to organizational chart. Dr. LaKesia Boone is the assistant superintendent for Human Resources and Jennifer Wagner is the director of Public Relations and Communications.
Dozens of positions have been cut from the 2025-26 budget, according to the proposed superintendent’s budget presentation here.
Craven County government allocated about $32 million in funding for Craven County Schools for fiscal year 2025-2026. The budget includes $25.6 million for Operational Support, $3.48 in capital improvement and debt services, $3.1 million for School Resource Officers and $106,000 for D.A.R.E., Partners in Education, Booster Club Match Funding and NC Symphony, according to information in the meeting packet.
Meeting videos can be found on the Craven County Schools YouTube channel.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.