Forest Service makes progress on Neuse River recreation sites

Plans move forward to repair Neuse River recreation sites.
The Forest Service plans to accept contract proposals to repair the Neuse River recreation sites in the Croatan National Forest within the next few weeks, according to the US Department of Agriculture.
Fisher’s Landing, Siddie Fields, Pine Cliff and a portion of Flanners Beach have been closed since Hurricane Florence hit eastern North Carolina in 2018, as previously reported here.
Larry Moore, a spokesperson for the USDA, told NewBernNow.com on June 24, 2025, the Croatan National Forest is making progress in repairing catastrophic damage to the recreation sites. The storm surge reached heights of 11 feet and eroded the shoreline, destabilized the bank and put nearby communities and visitors at risk.
“The Forest Service consulted with disaster response and engineering experts from North Carolina State University, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other agencies to ensure the repairs will last, and that the area will be more resilient to future weather events,” he said.
He said, “While these areas remain closed, the Forest Service recently completed temporary repairs to provide the public safe access to the open portions of Flanners Beach and Siddie Fields.”
Flanners Beach Campground is open, and more information can be found here.
