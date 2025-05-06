Upcoming local government meetings – May 2025

Several local government meetings will be held in New Bern this month.
Here’s the upcoming meeting schedule:
Craven County Commissioners
The Craven County Board of Commissioners will meet on May 9 at 8:30 a.m. at the Administration Building at 406 Craven St. in New Bern, NC to receive a presentation by the Craven County Schools.
Their next regular meeting will be held on May 19 at 8:30 a.m. in the Admin Building. The meeting agenda will be posted here.
Craven County Schools
The Craven County Board of Education will meet to discuss several policies on May 13, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. in the Administrative Building at 3600 Trent Road, New Bern, NC.
The Board of Education will consider approving budget amendments for school resource officers, a payout to the former Craven County Superintendent, capital outlay projects and other items, according to the meeting packet here. They will receive information on the Teacher Attrition and Human Resources Services, Tucker Creek Middle School Expansion project, the AIG Plan and Exceptional Children Nursing contracts. Members of the public will have an opportunity to provide input.
The full meeting agenda and packet is available here.
They will meet again on May 15, 2025 at 6 p.m. in Grover C. Fields Middle School, 2000 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. to recognize students and professionals, according to the meeting agenda here.
Meeting videos are available on YouTube here.
Minutes of previous meetings can be found here
New Bern Board of Aldermen
The Board of Aldermen will meet on May 13 at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Courtroom on the second floor at 300 Pollock St. in New Bern.
Members of the public will have an opportunity to comment during Petition of Citizens.
The meeting agenda will be published here.
New Bern Redevelopment Commission
The Redevelopment Commission will meet on May 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Courtroom.
The RDC will consider adopting resolutions to initiate upset bids for 1037 Main St. and 821 West St. They will also consider adopting a resolution to petition the New Bern Board of Aldermen to close E Street.
The commission will receive updates on the Eubanks Street house, West A Street project and the Resident Energy Efficiency Program.
They will also consider adopting a resolution for an amended agreement with CarolinaEast Health System, according to the agenda.
New Bern Planning and Zoning Board
The Planning and Zoning Board will meet on May 15 at 5:30 p.m. in New Bern’s City Hall Courtroom on the second floor, 300 Pollock St.
The meeting agenda and minutes will be published here.
New Bern Board of Adjustment
The Board of Adjustment will meet in the City Hall Courtroom on May 22 at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting agenda and minutes will be published here.
Videos of city meetings are published on YouTube and City 3 TV.
NBAMPO Transportation Advisory Committee
The New Bern Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Transportation Advisory Committee will meet on May 29 at 3:30 p.m. in the City of New Bern’s Development Services Conference Room at 303 First St. The committee will consider adopting Amendment 15 to the FY 2024-2033 Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Program. The amendment “adds a new project at the MPO level to add sidewalk along Glenburnie Ave from College Court to Greenway Parkway”, according to the NBAMPO’s website.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.