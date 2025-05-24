Three sites in lower Neuse River basin fail Swim Guide test

Sound Rivers releases results of the first Swim Guide test of the season, which shows three lower Neuse River basin sites failed to meet standards.
Lawson Creek in New Bern, the River Bend kayak launch and Slocum Creek in Havelock failed to meet recreational water-quality standards on May 23, 2025, according to a press release from Sound Rivers.
The release said, “A ‘Swim Guide fail’ means elevated levels of fecal bacteria, which can come with increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections for pets and humans alike.”
“Swim Guide is an international water-quality program conducted locally by Sound Rivers, an environmental nonprofit based in Raleigh, New Bern and Washington whose mission to keep North Carolina’s waterways fishable, swimmable and drinkable. This summer marks the eighth year of Swim Guide in the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watersheds. The program runs from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.”
“Each week, a team of Sound Rivers’ volunteers gathers water samples at more than 50 popular recreation sites from the Piedmont to the Pamlico Sound. Sound Rivers’ staff test samples for E. coli in fresh water and enterococci in saltwater and pass/fail results are released to the public, providing an easy way to find out where it’s safe to swim.”
“Eighteen sites are located in the lower Neuse River basin: Falls of the Neuse in Seven Springs; Highway 11 Boat Ramp in Kinston; Maple Cypress Boat Ramp in Grifton; Cowpen Landing in Vanceboro; Town of Bridgeton Park; Black Beard Sailing Club, Brice’s Creek, Glenburnie, Lawson Creek Park, Oak Bluff Road, River Bend, Spring Garden and Trent Woods in New Bern; Pollocksville boating access; Slocum Creek, Havelock; Midyette Street, Pierce Creek and John Bond Beach in Oriental,” the release said.
They did not sample sites at Glenburnie, Bridgeton Park or the Pollocksville boating access.
“Sound Rivers’ Swim Guide program is sponsored by the Water-Quality Fund in memory of Gene Pate, Grady-White Boats, Public Radio East, Cummins, UNC Pavel Molchanov Scholars, ECU SECU Public Fellows Internship Foundation, City of Greenville, Lake Royale Property Owners Association and Melinda Vann and David Silberstein,” the release said.
Learn more by visiting soundrivers.org.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.