Mass casualty exercise planned for Thursday

Lawson Creek Park will be the staging area for an emergency response drill scheduled for tomorrow.
Craven County will participate with local, state and federal agencies during a mass casualty exercise on May 22, 2025, beginning at 10 a.m. in Eastern North Carolina.
According to a press release, the event will simulate a plane crash into the Neuse River.
“The staging area for this event will be in Lawson Creek Park, with activities occurring along the Neuse River from Glenburnie Park to Union Point Park. Residents and businesses in the vicinity are advised that this is a scheduled exercise and not an actual emergency. There will be increased activity in the area, including the presence of emergency vehicles and personnel. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the community as we conduct this vital training to ensure the safety and preparedness of all involved.”
“The exercise aims to test and improve the capabilities of emergency responders in a realistic and controlled environment. Participants will include first responders, law enforcement, medical personnel, and various governmental agencies, all working together to ensure a comprehensive and effective response to a major disaster scenario,” the release said.
Participating agencies include, “Craven County Emergency Services, Craven County Sheriff’s Office, City of New Bern Fire and Rescue, New Bern Police Department, C Wildlife, NC Marine Fisheries, Township 9 Fire and Rescue, Tri-Community Fire Department, Vanceboro Rescue, Fort Barnwell Rescue, New Bern Craven Rescue, Cherry Point Fire and Emergency Services, Havelock Fire and Rescue, Pamlico County Emergency Management, US Coast Guard, CarolinaEast EMS, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport, and other supporting agencies.”
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.