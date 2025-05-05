Craven County Commissioners to hear proposed budgets and funding requests tonight

The Craven County Board of Commissioners to hear the proposed Fiscal Year 2025-26 budget and funding requests for Craven Community College, the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, and the Home and Community Care Block Grant on May 5, 2025 at 6 p.m. in the Administration Building at 406 Craven St. in New Bern, NC.
Other agenda items include Petition of Citizens and reports by the county manager, county attorney and commissioners.
The board will recess to reconvene on May 9 at 8:30 a.m. to receive a presentation from Craven County Schools, according to the meeting agenda.
View the full agenda and meeting packet here.
Meeting videos are available on YouTube here.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.