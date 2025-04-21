Recap of Craven County Commissioners meeting: Microtransit Study, U.S. 70 Improvements, Budget and more

The Craven County Board of Commissioners will meet on April 21. Catch up by reading a recap of the March 17 work session.
The County Commissioners heard presentations on US 70 Improvement projects, a microtransit study, Allies for Cherry Point’s Tomorrow, the budget and the pay plan during a work session after they recessed from the regular meeting on March 17, 2025.
There is no video recording, but the meeting minutes can be found here. Highlights from the minutes include:
Transportation
James City Resident Engineer Wendi Johnson presented an update on the US 70 improvements. She said the contractor estimated the project to be completed by March 2027.
Deputy Division Engineer Cadmus Capehart estimated the “C” Project, which is the “design-build project to upgrade US 70 to interstate standards where James City ties into Havelock,” is estimated to be completed by June 2028.
He said the Havelock Bypass project is estimated to be completed by Fall 2026.
The minutes said Division Engineer Mary Beth Houston provided “an in-depth update on the DRAFT 2026-2035 STIP, NC 43 Connector, NC 101 & SR 1753 – Fontana Boulevard and Miller Boulevard and NC 55 – Neuse Boulevard and US 17 Business – MLK Jr. Boulevard Construction Roundabout, but it’s unclear what was presented.
Information about NCDOT projects can be found on the here.
The meeting minutes also noted an “All Way stop installed at Old US 70 and Dry Monia Road, Rumble Strips on US 17 from Bridgeton to Beaufort County, ‘Thru Cut’ Intersection Improvements at MLK Jr Boulevard and Hotel Drive and no thru movements on Hotel Drive Install All Way Stop and channelization at SR 1005 and SR 1001 in Cove City.”
The board received information on the Secondary Road Improvement Program, Contract Resurfacing and Pavement Preservation.
Houston said the estimated costs of the Hurricane Helene projects are $4.253 billion.
“Hurricane Florence cost impact was $250M and expenditures to date are $465M. She stated that reimbursements from the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Emergency Management Agency are moving faster and that expenditures will eventually exceed available funding,” the minutes said.
They also discussed Brices Creek Road and County Line Road.
Microtransit
Information was presented on a Microtransit Feasibility Study which “will look at alternative service delivery methods for CARTS in the urban area.”
The Board of Commissioners authorized the draft of the CAMA Land Use Plan to be submitted to Coastal Management for further review.
Allies for Cherry Point’s Tomorrow
Mayor Will Lewis of Havelock provided a detailed “update on activities that Allies for Cherry Point’s Tomorrow has been involved with.”
The meeting minutes noted, the following:
– “C130 TACAMO Squadron incoming spring 2025 – MILCON update;”
– “F35 Squadron – remaining two in 2028; preparing now for the Base of the future/40 years”
– “DOD employee cuts (transitioning military) affecting Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point (MCAS CP) and workforce pipeline/Craven Community College/NC State University”
– “Continuing Resolution (CR) passed and understanding how it affects MCAS CP/MILCON
– “AV Plan the increase in military personnel/families”
– “Approved bidder for A Street utility construction cost at $280 M compared to $150 M budget of 6th Street aboard MCAS CP and its effects on construction of hangers; main priority to meet with legislatures in April on getting funds passed.”
“Mayor Lewis addressed Commissioner Howard as he thanked ACT and Commissioner Mitchell for their leadership in these efforts and stated that they are involved with lobbying for drones and further outlined status on deterrent efforts. He explained the housing status in Havelock for incoming military families for Commissioner Smith, that around 2030 we should start seeing numbers increase dramatically and due to the large number, despite Havelock’s efforts, some will spill over into neighboring communities.”
Capital projects
Assistant County Manager Gene Hodges presented information on the following capital projects and noted, “several have been finalized since last year’s update as indicated below, as well as some being in connection with Hurricane Florence.”
– The SCADA/Telemetry/Fiber Optic Project $8.8 million in cost sourced by ARPA, FEMA and Water Fund (Florence)”
– The Lawson Creek Booster Pump Station estimated $1.9 million in cost sourced by FEMA, Insurance and Water Fund, – complete as of July 2024 (Florence)”
– The Emergency Services Resiliency Renovations Project estimated $11.8 million in cost sourced by State, Insurance, FEMA and General Fund – complete as of December 30, 2024 (Florence)
– The Department of Social Services estimated $10 million in cost sourced by the General Fund post -“Revenue Replacement process with ARPA – complete as of March 28, 2025.”
– The Craven-Pamlico Library – New Bern Branch estimated $1.3 million in cost sourced by NC General Assembly Directed Grant and GF (Florence)”
– The Craven Animal Services Center estimated $500,000 in cost sourced by the general fund – complete as of Oct. 7, 2024.
– The Havelock Health Center Expansion estimated “$500,000 in cost sourced by Capital Assistance for Hurricane Response and Recovery Efforts (CARE) Federal grant from Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) – May 2025 estimated completion.”
– Senior Services Building Remodel estimated at $1 million in cost sourced by the general fund. It’s estimated to be completed by October 2025.
– The estimated cost of the “Sudan Property Redevelopment Project” and funding source is to be determined.
– “New Nature Park – currently $500,000 in cost sourced by PARTF Grant, Bass Pro Shops Grant, Private Donations”
– Craven County Government Center East estimated at $8.5 million. The “funding source to be determined.”
The commissioners approved $637,500 to be taken out of the Capital Reserve to be used for design work for the Craven County Government Center East, according to the meeting minutes.
Budget
County Manager Jack Veit presented information charts, graphs and data in preparation for the FY 2026 budget.
The meeting minutes noted:
– FY25 General Fund budgeted Revenues and Expenditures: $155,339,124.
– FY25 General Governmental Budgeted Expenditures: $25,658,188.
– FY25 Public Safety Budgeted Expenditures: $29,005,335.
– FY25 Environmental Protection Budgeted Expenditures: $9,175,440.
– FY25 Economic & Physical Development Budgeted Expenditures: $3,893,360
– FY25 Health & Human Services Budgeted Expenditures: $41,267,143
– FY25 Transportation Budgeted Expenditures: $1,955,008
– FY25 Culture and Recreation Budgeted Expenditures: $6,352,532
– FY25 Education Budgeted Expenditures: $31,554,850
– FY25 Education Budgeted Expenditures: Gene Hodges provided a handout, “Board of Education of Craven County Schools Operating Statistics-Last Ten Fiscal Years”, that Jack Veit referred to with a focused discussion on the concern of the increase of cost per pupil at $12,658 in 2022 to $17,234 313 in 2023.
The county manager updated the board on a recent meeting between county leadership and the “Board of Education leadership and the deficit they are in of $6 million. Further discussion was held with concern of some Board members that there is a false perception that the Board of Education’s financial shortfalls are the county’s fault. Board members discussed challenges in the school’s current financial situation.
Pay Plan
Human Resources Director Amber Parker reported on the Comprehensive Classification and Compensation Study for Craven County. The commissioners approved a motion to “keep the current structure of the Pay Plan in place” with Chairman Denny Bucher of District 7, Vice Chairman Jason Jones of District 2, Beatrice “Bea” Smith of District 3, Shevel “Sherry” Hunt of District 5 and Chadwick Howard of District 6 voting “aye”. Commissioner Ettienne “ET” Mitchell of District 4 voted “nay”. Commissioner Thomas “Tom” Mark of District 1 vote was recorded in the affirmative because he left the meeting.
Next meeting
The Board of Commissioners will discuss redevelopment of former Sudan Temple property and will consider approving final subdivision plat for Hickory Run at River Trace, budget amendments for the Havelock Health Clinic and the CC Government Center East and more on April 21, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. in the Administrative Building at 406 Craven St. in New Bern, NC.
