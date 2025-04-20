Photos: Hundreds gather in New Bern for ‘No Kings’ rally

“No Kings” demonstration draws hundreds.
Over 400 people united at a “No Kings” demonstration in opposition to the Trump administration’s policies in downtown New Bern, NC on April 19, 2025.
They lined Craven and Pollock Streets in front of New Bern’s City Hall and displayed signs that said, “Government of, by and for we the people,” “…due process is the foundation of the constitutional order,” “Respect for All,” “We Did Not Vote for Chaos,” “Uphold the Constitution and the Law,” “Hands off Vets, Social Security, SNAP, Education, Medicaid, Medicare, 401K, National Parks, Forests, CDC,” “Orange Lies Matter,” “Save Our Democracy,” “The power of the people is stronger than the people in power – no DOGE,” “Hands Off Workers Rights,” “Put Your DOGE On A Leash,” “Trump is not a King,” America First Equals America Alone,” “We the people will not allow it,” “Hands off the Rule of Law,” “Hands Off Our Democracy,” “Rule of Law – Due Process,” Hands Off Our Voters Rights” along with other things.
They chanted, “This is what democracy looks like,” “No monarchs, no kings,” “Hands off education,” “Hands off the VA” and with other things.
Penny Saulnier, the founder of Craven County Progressives, told NewBernNow.com that she organized the local demonstration.
The photos below were taken today between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. NBN estimated there were about 400 people in attendance when we left, but people were still showing up.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.