New Bern Housing Authority to meet this afternoon

The Housing Authority of the City of New Bern will hold a public meeting this afternoon.
The Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners will meet on April 21 at 4:30 p.m. in the Admin Office at 1307 Tatum Drive in New Bern, NC. The Finance Committee will meet prior to the regular meeting at 4 p.m.
The public can attend in person or via Zoom.com at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84743061062 with the meeting ID: 847 4306 1062 and Passcode: 225189.
First Citizens Investment will present an update on the authority’s money market fund. Last year the commissioners authorized Interim Executive Director Reginal Barner to invest up to $1.5 million into the fund.
The interim executive director will provide updates on the housing authority and the managers of New Bern Towers and Trent Court will provide reports.
The board will also receive a report on the ROSS Program.
