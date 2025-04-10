Craven County Commissioners discuss emergency services, housing, healthcare, detention center and more

The Craven County Commissioners discussed several items and approved funding to board inmates as well as the 340b Pharmacy.
The Craven County Board of Commissioners approved requests for funding, made appointments and heard presentations during their March 17, 2025 meeting at the Administration Building in New Bern, NC.
NC Military Order of the Purple Heart
Lenny Lazar, a US Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War and the commander of the Department of North Carolina’s Military Order of the Purple Heart, presented information about the award and recipients.
He said he joined the marines in 1967, was in Vietnam in 1968 and received his Purple Heart in 1969.
He said, “In August 1782, George Washington decided he wanted to give something to the common soldier, so he designed this purple cloth with the word merit on it. The award was given to the common soldiers for the first time ever during the Revolutionary War that a common soldier got an award.”
Commander Lazar said three awards were given out and the MOPH award went dormant for 150 years until General MacArthur brought it back and “he designed the medal in the present form today and it can only be given to someone that was either killed or wounded by an enemy of the United States,” Commander Lazar said.
He announced plans for a national convention in July 2026 and said he was proud that it would be held at the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County.
He thanked the commissioners for what they were doing for them. He gave the commissioners coins and showed them signs that will be displayed during the convention.
MOPH Adjutant Chip Cagnon said there are 118 Purple Heart awardees in Craven County.
Coastal Carolina Disaster Resiliency Agency
Executive Director Kristy Kulberg presented information on the Coastal Carolina Disaster Resiliency Agency which was previously known as the Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance.
She said the United Way was their fiscal agent and the CCDRA has now transitioned into their own nonprofit.
She said they have 27 work sites and funding has been approved for 20 more.
Kristy Kulberg said they will be holding an expo at Lowe’s on May 10 and they will be giving out preparedness packages. They will also be holding a seminar expo on June 27 to help people understand flood zones, insurance to prepare them for the next storm.
She said they completed 920 cases, and 200 homes still need repairs. She said the alliance does their own construction and has over 30 out-of-town volunteer teams that make repairs. She said they “work closely with Baptists on Mission, but as we all know, Baptists on Mission isn’t always a permanent residency in the county. They come in, they go out, so CCDRA is formed with the intention of staying prominent in the community and making sure that we can continue work for as long as needed, even after others may go.”
She thanked the county for their support and said they would be happy to host seminars to help the community prepare for future storms.
Chairman Denny Bucher said, “…it’s almost seven years or will be shortly (since Hurricane Florence), it’s hard to believe that we still have people who are waiting to get their homes brought up to speed and without the volunteers Baptists on Mission, particularly, we would be in big trouble because they have worked continually and repaired many, many, many, homes and rebuilt many homes, so thank you for what you do.”
Consent Agenda
The Board of Commissioners approved the Consent Agenda which included meeting minutes, tax releases and refunds, a budget amendment for an Eagle View Pictometry and a resolution that recognized US Marine Corps Sergeant Josiah L. Bennett as the Military Person of the Quarter with Chairman Denny Bucher of District 7, Vice Chairman Jason Jones of District 2, Commissioners Thomas “Tom” Mark of District 1, Beatrice “Bea” Smith of District 3, Ettienne “ET” Mitchell of District 4, Shevel “Sherry” Hunt of District 5 and Chadwick Howard of District 6 voting “aye”.
Emergency Services
Emergency Management Service Director Stanley Kite asked the commissioners to approve a request to change the Fire Insurance District map.
The meeting packet states, “The current response district boundary for Dover Fire Department has several properties that are not within 5 miles of the Fire Department which results in a higher insurance rate for these properties. The properties on Griffin Road, not within 5 miles of the Dover Fire Department, are within five miles of the Ft. Barnwell Fire Department. The adjustment of the Fire Response District maps moving Ft. Barnwell Response District line would include those properties not currently within the Dover Fire Department 5-mile response district.”
Director Kite said the residents and the fire departments are on board.
The Board of Commissioners approved the request so Emergency Services can submit it to the Office of the State Fire Marshall so the change could be made and then the county can change the map.
Treasurer Mark Dail of the Rhems Volunteer Fire Department reported the need to purchase a new fire truck. He said they want to “put $10,000 a month of their regular allotment into certificates of deposit for the next three years until the truck is delivered.”
“Based on estimate, by paying $350,000 down to reduce the loan, we could reduce our overall cost $500,000 in interest,” he said.
He asked the board for permission to enter into a contract to purchase the truck.
The commissioners approved the request.
Chairman Bucher asked if the price would be fixed if they placed the order now.
Treasurer Dail said that’s what they’re hoping.
Chief Denny Griggs of the Township Six Volunteer Fire Department reported the need to purchase a new pumper fire engine. He said it cost over one million dollars. If they sign an agreement with Spartan to pay $960,000, they can finance a loan for a discounted rate. He estimated that they would receive the truck in 2027.
Health Department
Health Director Scott Harrelson asked for additional funding for the 340b Pharmacy Program. He said they are doing more business than they anticipated and asked the board to approve a budget amendment for $155,000 in additional funding for the program.
The commissioners approved the budget amendment.
He also said the Health Department needed additional funding for the hospice program. He said they get $218 per day for the first 60 days and drops to $185 per. He said the average length of stay is about 60 days.
Director Harrelson said there has been an unexpected need for additional pain pumps. He said they could go a year without using a pain pump, but sometimes they’re needed. He said they had four patients that needed the pumps at one time, which averaged about $5,000 per pump each month. He asked for an additional $84,000 in prescription drugs for the rest of the year.
The board approved the budget amendment.
Scott Harrelson presented a request to change the Medicaid reimbursement fees. He said the cost of vaccines, medical supplies and medications have increased.
He said when the state notifies the Health Department of fee changes, their in-house fee committee will round up to the next dollar above the Medicare/Medicaid rate. He said they had several changes, and some rates are quite large.
The allowable reimbursement rate for the rabies vaccine went from $202 to $391, contraceptive pills for birth control increased from $5.48 to $10 for one pack and a Dwelling Lead Investigation went from $438 to $1,200, according to the meeting packet.
“All of these are the allow Medicaid reimbursement rate up to the next dollar so that we can maximize our um earning potential for these programs.
The commissioners unanimously approved the request.
Craven County Detention Center
Captain Chad Smith asked the Board of Commissioners to approve a $400,000 budget amendment to help the Craven County Sheriff’s Office with boarding of inmates. He said the jail has been overcrowded for over a year and he’s sending inmates to other counties. He said it comes at a cost. He asked for $400,000 to finish out the rest of the year. He said they’re over their design capacity.
Commissioner Etteinne “ET” Mitchell said, “I think I remembered that at some point we thought there was excess capacity and that could be rented out to the state and the federal prisoners to offset some of the cost of the facilities. Did that not work out?”
Denny Bucher said, “Well we did, I think six seven years ago, we did have some space, and we did take people from other places.”
Craven County Manager Jack Veit said, “We would love to rent space out I know Captain Smith and Chief Cummings would, it’s a a real revenue source. Our problem is we’re going the other way.”
“This doesn’t include the 48 doesn’t who are in sober living facilities, it doesn’t include the people that are on the ankle monitor, so if we add those folks in, he’s probably over a hundred.”
“It’s a little over 400 if we add everybody in. We’re paying to store the 48 out,” he said.
Captain Smith said it costs on average about $50-$75 a day.
Appointments
The commissioners appointed Melissa Riggle to the Coastal Airport Authority Board. She’s also the executive director of the Craven County Tourism Development Authority.
Mark Gatlin and Lee K. Allen, III, were reappointed to the Craven County Board of Adjustment.
- Chuck Strickland was reappointed to the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council.
Pam Hawkins reappointed to the Farmer’s Market Board.
Several people were reappointed to the Fireman’s Relief Fund Board of Trustees.
Adam Fulcher was reappointed to the Township 2/Little Swift Creek seat, Matthew Spirko was reappointed to the TWP 2/Tri-Community seat, Keith Morris and Marlow Jones were reappointed to TWP 1/Vanceboro seats, Donald Heath was reappointed to the Township 3/Ft. Barnwell seats, Milton Everette was reappointed to the TWP 5/Harlowe seat, and Oswald Chance and Robert Blalock were reappointed to the TWP 7 seats.
Sammy Lilly was reappointed to the Fire Tax Commissioners Board for TWP 1/Vanceboro seat, Thomas Gaskins was reappointed to the TWP 2/Tri-Community seat, Tommy Cowan was reappointed to the TWP 2/Little Swift Creek seat and Timmy Casey was appointed to the TWP 2/Little Swift Creek seat and Jackie Mckinney was reappointed to the TWP 7 seat.
Real Property
Craven County Attorney Arey Grady reported that the county received an offer to purchase property at 206 Hollywood Boulevard for $28,000. He said it was acquired with the City of Havelock through tax foreclosure. He said costs of foreclosure and past due taxes total $21,968. The tax value is $35,000.
The commissioners approved a resolution to accept the transaction and advertise for upset bids. When the bid process is concluded, the transaction will be brought back to the board.
Attorney Grady said they received an offer to purchase property at 1013 Main St. in New Bern for $2,400. He said the offer was advertised, there weren’t upset bids and the final bid is $2,400. He recommended approving the conveyance at the purchase price. The city and county acquired the property through tax foreclosure. The foreclosure costs and past due taxes total 5,558. The tax value is $4,800.
The commissioners adopted a resolution approving the conveyance.
Commissioner reports
Commissioner Beatrice Smith said a house was built in her district for a family in need. She said Baptists on Mission was the lead organization and Planning Director Chad Strawn assisted with the project. She said she wanted to recognize the organization for their efforts with a certificate of appreciation.
Commissioner Shevel “Sherry” Hunt said she enjoyed her time in Washington, DC with the National Association of County Commissioners in March. She said they met with US Rep. Greg Murphy and discussed the desires and needs of Craven County. She said she also enjoyed a speech by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs. She said she was hosting a town hall on March 29 at the Harlowe Community Center.
Commissioner Chadwick Howard of District 6 said he echoed Sherry Hunt’s about the trip to DC. He said, “I think we were very productive, particularly with Commissioner (Etteinne “ET) Mitchell (of District 4) leading our charge when we went to talk to Congress Murphy, she did a great job, kudos to her.”
He announced a town hall was scheduled for April 10.
According to an image provided by Commissioner Howard says the town hall will be held tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at Liberty Church, 81 Shepard St. in Havelock.
The commissioners recessed for a work session. Meeting minutes have not been approved. The meeting was not video recorded.
Videos of regular Board of Commissioners meetings can be found here. Minutes that have been approved by the board can be found here.
By Wendy Card, Editor.