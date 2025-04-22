Board of Aldermen to consider holding public hearings on subdivision approval process, budget, rezoning

New Bern’s elected officials will consider removing the Planning and Zoning Board from the major subdivision approval process and giving city staff the power to approve the plans.
The Board of Aldermen will consider holding public hearings on the proposed budget, rezoning property and changing the major subdivision approval process on April 22, 2025 at 6 p.m. in the 2nd floor courtroom at City Hall, 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC, according to the meeting agenda.
The board will consider holding a public hearing on whether or not they should give the director of Development Services or their designee the power to approve major subdivision plans, which would bypass the Planning and Zoning Board. If approved as presented, the public would be unaware of the new development. The Board of Aldermen used to approve the plans for major subdivision until they delegated the authority to the P & Z Board.
They will also consider holding a public hearing on the city manager’s proposed 2025-26 Budget.
The board will consider entering into a $2,450,000 loan to buy vehicles and equipment.
They will also consider holding a public hearing on the rezoning of land from agricultural, industrial and residential districts to Residential 6 (R-6) and R-10 districts in Derby Park.
The New Bern Housing Authority’s interim executive director will present an update on a Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant.
They will consider extending construction hours in downtown for Metronet.
Other agenda items and participation instructions can be found here.
Watch meetings via the city’s Facebook page, City 3 TV and YouTube channel.
