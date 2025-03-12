Veterans Affairs announces plans to provide patient care at Naval Health Clinic

Veterans Affairs beneficiaries will receive outpatient care at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, according to patient engagement officer.
The Durham VA Health Care System announced plans to open a VA Clinic at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, then Trump Administration announced cuts to 80,000 VA jobs.
A VA Patient Aligned Care Team is preparing to start sharing space with the NHC Cherry Point personnel by the end of March 2025.
Patient Engagement Officer and Command Historian Thomas Cieslak told NewBernNow.com that current patient care operations at the NHC Cherry Point won’t change as they welcome Veterans Affairs staff and patients.
“Leadership at the VA and clinic will continue to work together to make this partnership a model for other facilities to follow,” he said.
He said the Navy and VA aren’t merging services. He said the agreement will allow the two agencies to share space “to improve veteran’s health care options within Craven County.”
“We expect the clinic to be fully operational with staff, technology and patient care by the end of March 2025,” Thomas Cieslak said.
“The clinic will provide primary health care appointments only,” he said.
He said they will open with one Patient Aligned Care Team which consists of one provider, one nurse and one medical support assistant. He said they expect to have a second PACT onboard within 30 days of opening which will give access to more veterans.
“Prescribed medications will be sent via mail, like other VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics, such as our Morehead City VA Clinic,” Cieslak said.
It’s unclear whether the Trump administration’s recent announcement of cuts to 80,000 VA jobs will impact the plans for a PACT at NHC Cherry Point.
On March 3, the Durham VA Health Care System posted via Facebook, “The Durham VA Health Care System is proud to announce the upcoming opening of a new VA Clinic at the Naval Health Clinic on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point! This new facility will provide essential health care services to our Veterans in the area.”
On March 5, several news sources reported that the Trump administration plans to cut 80,000 VA jobs.
The West Virginia Watch reported on March 6, “Trump administration cuts add to strain at Beckley VA Medical Center, union official says. VA medical centers in Clarksville, Huntington and Martinsburg also affected by cuts.”
We reached out the Durham VA Health Care System for more information but have not received a response by press time.
NewBernNow.com asked US Rep. Greg Murphy, R-NC, office if the job cuts will impact the current plans for the PACT at NHC Cherry Point. We were told someone would get back to us, but we have not received a response by press time.
Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point is located at 4389 Beaufort Road on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, NC. The clinic was a Naval Hospital until it was realigned in 2007 due to a Base, Realignment and Closure decision.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.