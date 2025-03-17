New Bern Housing Authority to discuss transformation plan

Housing Authority to hold public meeting today.
The New Bern Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners will meet on March 17, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. at the Stanley White Recreation Center at 601 3rd Ave. in New Bern, NC.
The meeting agenda says it will be held in person and via zoom.
The finance committee will meet at 4 p.m. to review the financial report in detail prior to the regular meeting.
The agenda includes a public comment period, finance report, CVR update, New Bern Towers and Trent Court reports, Ross Program report along with other things.
Other news:
Scott Coghill and Daimon King replaced Dana Outlaw and Ronald Scott on the Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners prior to the Feb. 17 meeting.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.