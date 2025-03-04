Crews battle several wildfires in North Carolina

Federal, state and local entities respond to multiple wildfires in National Forests in North Carolina.
The United States Forest Service reported that crews responded to thirteen new wildfires in four National Forests in North Carolina over the weekend.
The National Forests in North Carolina Public Affairs Office said crews were continuing to make progress on the Falls Dam Fire in the Uwharrie National Forest and the Ramshorn Fire in the Croatan National Forest on March 3, 2025.
“Containment efforts include constructing new fire lines and the improvement of existing lines, using roads and natural terrain features as pre-existing barriers to fire spread,” according to a press release.
On March 1 at 7:45 p.m., the US Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina reported via Facebook that there were three new fires in the Croatan National Forest, two of them were reportedly contained. There were three new fires in the Uwharrie NF, one new fire in the Pisgah NF — Appalachian Ranger District along Interstate 40 in the Pigeon River Gorge, south of the recently reopened section. Four new fires in the Nantahala NF — Two in the Cheoah Ranger District, one in the Nantahala Ranger District, and one in the Tusquitee Ranger District).
Ramshorn Fire in the Croatan National Forest
By 9:16 p.m. on Saturday night, the Newport Fire Department reported via social media that they were “dispatched to the area of Nine Foot Road between Croatan Drive and Rams Horn Road for a reported wildland fire” at approximately 4 p.m. “Over 20 firefighters from Newport FD, Broad and Gales Creek FD, USFS, and NC Forest Service responded quickly to prevent the fire from getting out of control during ‘high fire danger’ conditions. The size of the fire is currently 108 acres and is under control at this time with an estimated 20% containment. Although there is active fire in the interior area, fire lines have been created and crews are “back-burning” to secure a perimeter around the fire.”
At 1:33 a.m. on March 2, the Newport FD reported, “Temp is 50 degrees, winds are 5-10 mph with gusts of 16 mph, humidity is 28%. The fire is laying down as expected and there are three USFS engines and one Supervisor staged on the main road watching for any changes in fire behavior or spot fires.” The post said, “The containment lines protecting the homes on Croatan Drive are holding up and firefighters are keeping an eye on a snag (standing dead tree) burning close to nine-foot road near the bridge.”
The US Forest Service reported that the Ramshorn Fire burned approximately 114 acres of the Croatan National Forest in Carteret County at 8:15 a.m. on March 2.
At noon on Sunday, the Newport Fire Department reported, “USFS has 80% containment of the fire as of this morning while they continue with mop-up operations, and they expect 100% containment by the end of the day. Fortunately, we have cooler weather and increased humidity which is very beneficial to suppression crews! There are currently three engines, a dozer crew, and sawyers operating inside the burn area to reduce fire spread from heavy fuels that are burning or smoldering.”
On March 3, Newport Fire Chief John Murtagh told NewBernNow.com that the Forest Service said the Ramshorn Fire is 100% contained. He expected the fire to burn and smolder on the interior part for a few days. He looked for it to rain on Wednesday before the wind picks up and asked the public to be careful in the area and call 911 “if you see fire outside of the containment lines, or south of Nine Foot Road.”
This afternoon, the U.S. Forests in NC Public Affairs Office reported crews continue to make progress on the Ramshorn Fire on approximately 110 acres in the Croatan National Forest in Carteret County.
Falls Dam Fire in the Uwharrie National Forest
The US Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina reported that the Falls Dam Fire burned 410 acres of the Uwharrie National Forest northwest of Troy in the Badin Lake Recreation Area of Montgomery County. “The fire, located south of the Art Lilley Campground near Forest Road 516.” By last night, they reported that firefighters gained 30% containment. On March 3 they reported, “Crews continue to make progress on the Falls Dam Fire on the Uwharrie National Forest in Montgomery County.”
McClure Road Fire in the Nantahala NF and Hicks Cemetery Fire in Pisgah NF
The US Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina also reported at 8:50 a.m. on March 2 that the McClure Road Fire burned 20 acres of the Nantahala National Forest in the Tusquitee Ranger District in Cherokee County. The fire was “located six miles southwest along US-64.”
They also said the Hicks Cemetery Fire burned 20 acres of the Pisgah National Forest in the Appalachian Ranger District in Haywood County. The fire was “located on the west side of the Pigeon River west of I-40 at Cold Springs Creek Road/Forest Road 288.” The fire was reported to be at 50 acres at 3:48 p.m.
Today’s press release said, “firefighters are also strengthening containment lines on multiple smaller fires and remain ready to respond to any new ignitions that may occur.”
“An elevated fire danger continues today through Wednesday, with gusting winds and low humidity levels ahead of the incoming storms. Forecasted precipitation and higher humidity levels are expected to moderate fire behavior later in the week. Officials urge the public to avoid outdoor burning as careless debris burning remains the leading cause of wildfires,” the release said.
There have been several recent reports of US Forest Service workers being fired and funds being cut from the agency’s budget. Reuters reported, “The National Federation of Federal Employees, which represents Forest Service workers, has said the Trump administration has fired 3,400 USFS employees, though a spokesperson for the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) told Reuters the figure was ‘about 2,000.’”
On Friday, NewBernNow.com asked the Croatan National Forest Service Ranger’s Office if they were impacted by recent firings or budget cuts. We were referred to the National Forests in North Carolina. The office referred us to the US Department of Agriculture’s Press Office in Washington, DC. We contacted the office, but they did not respond by press time.
Visit the NFSNC Facebook page and website for updates about the wildfires.
Wildfires on private and state-owned lands
According to the NC Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, preliminary reports for March 1, 2025, show that “231 wildfires burned 1349.6 acres on private and state-owned land in North Carolina.” A map of wildfires on private and state land can be found here.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.