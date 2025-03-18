Board of Education to swear-in new member; hold two other meetings this week

Craven County Schools announces appointment of new Board of Education member.
The Board of Education will swear-in Lee Kirkman on March 18, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. at the Craven County Board of Education Administrative Building in New Bern, NC. They will also hold a budget work session on March 19 at 8:30 a.m. and a regular meeting on March 20 at 6 p.m.
Jennifer Wagner, director of Public Relations, announced that Scott Murphy, the District 2 representative of the Craven County Board of Education officially resigned from his position on Feb. 10, 2025. His resignation letter can be found here.
Today, Jennifer Wagner wrote in an email, “We are excited to welcome Mr. Kirkman to his new role and celebrate this special occasion. Mr. Kirkman is a native of Craven County, a product of our school system, spent 20 years in service to Craven County Schools as a teacher and administrator, and served over 17 years in ministry. He is a graduate of West Craven High School, North Carolina State University (BS-Agriculture), and East Carolina University (MSA-Educational Leadership), and he is the owner of Kirkman Farm Ministries/Kirkman Family Farms. Mr. Kirkman currently operates his family farm business, where he offers an after-school program for the students of James W. Smith Elementary, tutoring and teaching hands-on farm life experiences.”
“The Craven County GOP received interest from three residents of District 2, and we are thankful to all of those individuals for stepping up to answer the call for public service,” she said.
She welcomed the public to attend.
The Board of Education has also scheduled a retreat to discuss the 2025-2026 budget on March 19, at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room.
The board will meet again for their regular meeting at the Administrative Building on March 20 at 6 p.m.
The meeting agendas and packets can be found on the CCS website here.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.