Craven County completes courthouse renovation project

New Bern, NC – Local government officials cut ribbon to celebrate the Emergency Services Resilience Renovation Project.
A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the completion of a $12 million renovation project at the Craven County Courthouse and Emergency Operations Center in New Bern, NC on Feb. 17, 2025.
The Craven County Courthouse sustained damage from flooding during Hurricane Florence in 2018 as previously reported here.
The rebuild project renovated the old sheriff’s office and jail and improved the entrance with American with Disabilities Act accessibility to the courthouse property. It includes the Emergency Operations Center and access to the second and third floors.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.