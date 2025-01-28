North Carolina authorities search for escaped inmate

Law enforcement agencies are searching for an inmate who escaped from an Eastern North Carolina jail on Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.
An inmate escaped from the Craven County Detention Center’s ventilation housing on Jan 26. 2025, the sheriff’s office said Monday.
A press release from Major David McFayden said detention officers noticed John Matthew Nigh was missing from his cell in at 4 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2025.
“A search determined that the inmate, assisted by his two cellmates had removed a ceiling grating, entered a utility ceiling chase, and exited the roof through a ventilation housing. The cellmates concealed his escape by stuffing a mattress, making it appear that he was sleeping in his cell. A statewide BOLO was issued for John Matthew Nigh to law enforcement agencies in North Carolina,” Mayor McFayden said.
“Craven County Investigations Bureau and Special Investigations Bureau Deputies responded and began the investigation and search. The U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force is also assisting,” he said.
“Nigh has been armed in past encounters with Law Enforcement Officers and should be considered dangerous. Anyone having information about his whereabouts should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252 633 2357, their local law enforcement agency or 911, McFayden said.
“Nigh is a white male, 6’2”. 190 lbs. with the tattoo “JMN” on his upper left arm, and a cross on his upper right arm,” he said.
Monday night, Sheriff Chip Hughes said all staff are working on the case and they are following up on a number of leads.
