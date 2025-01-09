New Bern prepares for winter weather

The City of New Bern is preparing for winter weather and asks residents to do the same, according to a press release.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm advisory this afternoon. The forecast shows a mix of sleet and snow on Friday night until Saturday morning.
In the release, Colleen Roberts, the public information officer, said, “The city encourages motorists to stay safe and off the roads if possible.”
“Public Works crews are loading salt spreaders and preparing vehicles and equipment to respond during the winter weather. Friday morning, they will begin spraying city bridges and other trouble spots with a brine solution to pre-treat roadway surfaces ahead of the storm,” she said.
They do not anticipate power outages, but the Department of Public Utilities staff are ready to respond to any issues that may arise.
“If you lose power, report it by calling 252-636-4070. The City’s online ‘Report a Problem’ feature is another way to contact us in the event of power outages, water and sewer problems and other non-emergency issues. DPU reminds customers to consider energy conservation, especially during extreme weather conditions,” Roberts said.
“In addition to public works and utilities staff, our fire and police departments are prepping and fueling vehicles to respond to traffic and other emergencies. New Bern Fire-Rescue strongly urges residents to check their space heaters – make sure you’re using them safely. Place heaters on low, flat surfaces at least 3 feet away from flammable items. Do not leave a space heater running unattended, especially for long periods of time. Don’t leave a space heater running overnight and unplug it after each use. For your safety and that of your family, friends, and pets, keep space heaters out of high traffic areas or doorways and don’t plug them into extension cords or power strips,” she said.
Residents are encouraged to follow the City of New Bern on social media for updates.
She said they will also use New Bern Alerts, the emergency notification system to share information with subscribers.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.