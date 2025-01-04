Updated: Craven County Commissioners meeting agenda includes ENC Tech Bridge and Project Emerald

Editor’s note: The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., not 8:30 a.m. as we initially reported.
Craven County Commissioners to hold public hearing, discuss economic development and consider selling real property on Monday.
The Craven County Board of Commissioners will meet on Jan. 6, 2025 at 6 p.m. in the Administration Building at 406 Craven St. in New Bern, NC.
The meeting packet says, the Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing to receive input before they consider approving an economic development grant agreement for Project Emerald. The agreement says EFIRD Commercial Real Estate plans to develop a new industrial warehouse facility on lot six in the Craven County Industrial Park. The facility is expected to be valued at approximately $2 million. The developer plans to build other facilities at 120 Corporate Lane that are expected to be valued at approximately $4 to $5 million. The agreement says, “In an effort to encourage and reward Taylor’s (John Taylor of ECRE) investment in the new facility, the county does desire to provide Taylor a cash grant of $300,0000 in order to offset some of Taylor’s expected infrastructure and utility costs associated with the new facility and anticipated future facilities.”
The Department of Defense and Fleet Readiness Center East agreed to provide funding to Craven County through a collaborative project agreement, according to the meeting materials. The modified grant agreement will provide funding to the county for research grants to colleges, mostly in North Carolina; funding for a technology showcase event at the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County; funding to operate the ENC Tech Bridge at the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport and funding for STEM activities, which include externships for Craven County teachers at FRC-E. The board will consider approving a $549,121 budget amendment to account for the funding.
BCJ Development, LLC offered a $1,500 bid to purchase property at 408 Suttons Alley in New Bern for $1,500. The City of New Bern and Craven County jointly acquired the property through tax foreclosure. The cost of the foreclosure and past due taxes total $4,082.81. The company also offered to purchase 919 Elm St. in New Bern for $2,700. The foreclosure costs and past due taxes total $4,057. BCJ Development offered to purchase property at 1009 Main St. in New Bern for $2,400. The foreclosure costs and past due taxes total $1,920. They also offered to purchase 10313 Main St. for $2,400. The tax foreclosure costs, and past due taxes totaled $5,558.
Victoria Clark offered to purchase property at 605 Second Ave. in New Bern for $2,700. The county and city jointly acquired the property through tax foreclosure. The costs of foreclosure and past due taxes total $3,948.
The Board of Commissioners will consider adopting resolutions to approve the transactions and authorize the upset bid process for the five properties.
Julius Rodriguez and Crystal Rutledge offered to purchase property at 1110 Mechanic St. in New Bern for $6,000. The offer was advertised and there were no upset bids. The costs of foreclosure and past due taxes are $2,492. The commissioners will consider adopting a resolution to approve the conveyance.
The public will have an opportunity to address the commissioners during Petition of Citizens.
The board will consider a closed session “to discuss the location or expansion of industries or other business in the area served by the public body.”
The full meeting agenda and packet are available here.
Video recordings of official county meetings are available on YouTube here.
By Wendy Card, Editor.