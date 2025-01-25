Board of Aldermen OKs spending $105,000 on Christmas decorations, historical marker

The New Bern Board of Aldermen continues to spend $6.7 million on miscellaneous projects.
The Board of Aldermen OKs $105,000 of what was said to be American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to construct a building to store Christmas decorations, buy new ones and construct a base for a historical marker during the Jan. 14, 2025 meeting at city hall in New Bern, NC. The city manager says it’s “ARPA enabled” money.
During the January meeting, Mayor Pro Tempore Rick Prill asked the board to authorize $5,000 of ARPA money to be used to build a concrete and brick base for the Battle of New Bern historical marker. Mayor Jeffrey Odham asked the board to authorize $100,000 of Ward 6’s ARPA money to construct a building to store the city’s Christmas decorations and purchase new decorations.
City Manager Foster Hughes said the 40 x 50-foot building will be located on Cypress Street behind Greenwood Cemetery. It’s in Ward 1, according to New Bern’s interactive map.
Mayor Jeffrey Odham, Mayor Pro Tem Prill Rick Prill of Ward 1, Alderman Hazel Royal of Ward 2, Bobby Aster of Ward 3, Alderman Johnnie Ray Kinsey of Ward 4 and Alderman Best of Ward 5 voted yes to approve the requests. Ward 6 doesn’t have an alderman as Bob Brinson resigned six months ago to become a state senator. The board has been deadlocked as reported here.
NewBernNow.com asked the city if the deadline to appropriate ARPA/CSLFRF had changed. According to an article by Kara A. Millonizi with Coates’ Canons NC Local Government Law, local municipalities must obligate all of their ARP/CSLFRF funds by Dec. 31, 2024.
Foster Hughes responded, “In FY 2021-2022, the city chose to elect the Standard Allowance – Replacement of Revenue Loss option reimbursing the city for public safety salaries and benefits, which relieved the general fund. The board then elected to set aside funding for projects in the same amount of $6.7 million. These projects were made possible due to the reimbursement; therefore, we refer to those projects as being covered by ARP Enabled Funds. The Federal ARPA grant is 100% spent and Federal Regulations do not apply to the ARP Enabled Funds.”
On June 21, 2021, Seth Robinson with Withers-Ravenel explained the American Rescue Plan Act and talked about the criteria for eligibility. He said the money could be used to respond to COVID-19, respond to negative economic impacts, premium pay, revenue loss and investments in infrastructure.
“I understand from Mary (Hogan, the former finance officer), you all have been fortunate to not be dealing with a revenue loss,” Robinson said.
The final rule for the ARPA/SLFRF went into effect in April 2022 and can be found here.
It says, “The final rule offers a standard allowance for revenue loss of $10 million, allowing recipients to select between a standard amount of revenue loss or complete a full revenue loss calculation. Recipients that select the standard allowance may use that amount for government services.”
Foster Hughes gave a presentation on ARPA projects on July 12, 2022 and said, “At the June 28 meeting, the board voted to divide the $6,743,051 amongst the six wards.”
Miscellaneous projects
The last board, Aldermen Sabrina Bengel of Ward 1, Jameesha Harris of Ward 2, Bobby Aster of Ward 3, Johnnie Ray Kinsey of Ward 4, Barbara Best of Ward 5, Jeffrey Odham of Ward 6 and Mayor Dana Outlaw allocated most of the money before the current board took office. The aldermen determined how they wanted to spend the ward’s money.
A report titled City of New Bern Enabled ARP Projects that NewBernNow.com obtained from the city shows how each alderman allocated $1,117,392. Ward 1 received the most money with $1,608,803. Ward 2 was the runner up with $1,350,723. Ward 4 received $1,117,392, Ward 5 received $1,000,725 and Ward 6 received $1,004,897. Ward 3 received the least amount of money with $14,525.
In May 2022, Aldermen Sabrina Bengel of Ward 1, Jameesha Harris of Ward 2 and Barbara Best of Ward 5 designated $116,666 each to rehabilitate the McCotter House as a health and wellness center in Ward 2. The location was changed in 2023 and $313,000 was donated to CarolinaEast Medical Center to construct a health clinic for no less than five years on Third Avenue in Ward 2 as reported here.
Alderman Sabrina Bengel designated most of Ward 1’s funds before Alderman Rick Prill was sworn in. The master list of projects shows $500,000 on the Hancock Street Culvert and $120,412 for fencing along the Riverwalk. Bengel asked for $130,000 to be used on a crosswalk with lights that are activated by pedestrians. She also asked for $350,000 to be spent on a traffic light. Both were installed
Alderman Rick Prill designated $2,860 for Earl of Craven Questers headstone restoration and training.
Ward 2 received $254,350 for work on a ditch at Red Robin and Trent Road, $245,650 on the Trent Road bank stabilization project, $220,725 on sidewalks in Pembroke, $30,000 on a turn signal and $250,000 on micro resurfacing in Pembroke.
Alderman Bobby Aster of Ward 3 designated $427,025 to build three houses in Ward 1 that would be affordable for homeowners. They were built and then sold to the New Bern Housing Authority for $164,000 each as reported here. The Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners has not publicly said what they will do with the houses.
Bobby Aster designated $120,000 to build a fishing pier in Ward 1, $21,765 for two police canines, $74,836 for ten self-contained breathing apparatuses, $14,525 on electronic speed limit signs, $155,000 for a fire department storage facility, $1,000 for Crimestoppers, $49,500 for ShotSpotter which is used in Ward 1 and 2 and donated $2,855 to the New Bern Firemen’s Museum.
Over $250,800 remains unallocated in Ward 3’s funds.
Alderman Johnnie Ray Kinsey designated all of Ward 4’s $1,117,392 to Racetrack Road improvements.
Alderman Best designated the rest of Ward 5’s money to the East Rose Culvert and North Hills Stormwater related projects.
Then Alderman Odham of Ward 6 said he met with Alderman Elect Bob Brinson to designate the ward’s funds. They spent $567,892 on upgrades to the Pinehurst Drive Pump Station, $200,000 for sidewalk gaps, $74,878 to build a shelter at the New Bern Memorial Cemetery, $155,000 for College Park drainage improvements, $84,646 for infrastructure improvements at Union Point Park, $9,250 for a police canine and $6,720 for two electronic speed limit signs.
Video recordings of city meetings are available on City 3 TV here and are uploaded to the city’s YouTube channel here.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.