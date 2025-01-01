A look back at 2024 in New Bern

New development, bond referendum, sale of real property and vacant alderman seat among highlights from 2024.
The year began with an alderman running for state senate and ended with an empty alderman seat. Here’s a look at highlights from Board of Aldermen meetings in New Bern, NC.
The year began with Alderman Bob Brinson of Ward 6 seeking higher office. In 2023, he asked the New Bern’s Board of Aldermen to move elections to even numbered years so they could have more time in office and save money, but the board voted 5-2 not to move forward. Aldermen Bobby Aster of Ward 3, Aldermen Barbara Best of Ward 5, Alderman Rick Prill of Ward 1, Alderman Johnnie Ray Kinsey of Ward 5 and Mayor Pro Tem of Ward 2 were not in favor of moving the elections. Mayor Jeffrey Odham and Alderman Brinson were in favor of moving forward.
Brinson ran for the North Carolina Senate seat in District 3 and won the primary against former NC Rep. Michael Speciale. State Senator Jim Perry of District 2 resigned in July and offered Brinson the position. He resigned as alderman on July 30 to become a senator. Four months later, he won the election for District 3. Brinson’s seat remains open, as reported here. New Bern’s next election is scheduled for 2025.
In May, City Manager Foster Hughes asked for a 3% increase in ad valorem taxes during budget talks on May 21. Johnnie Ray Kinsey, Rick Prill, Hazel Royal and Bobby Aster were in favor of the increase, Bob Brinson and Jeffrey Odham were opposed. Staff reworked the numbers and the board approved a 1% increase in June.
Human Resources
The board approved a 2% cost of living allowance for employees.
Updates to the 2006 Substance Abuse Policy were approved.
Finance
The New Bern Board of Aldermen held work sessions on a potential bond referendum that would be on the ballot on the next election. They talked about adding upgrades to Seth West Parrot Park, Martin Marietta Park and the New Bern Aquatic Center along with street and sidewalks improvements to the referendum. They also considered adding a new fire station to the referendum. The bond package was estimated at $25 million. Watch the Nov. 12 work session here.
The department received the 2024 Distinguished Budget Award by the Government Finance Officers Association.
Development Services
Chad Meadows with CodeWright Planners, LLC is rewriting New Bern’s Land Use Ordinance. The effort is called Re-New Bern.
The Board of Aldermen denied a request to annex Riverside Leadership Academy, a new public charter school, into the city. The engineer for the new school did not want the property to be annexed. They only requested it because it was required under the water and sewer agreement.
The property at 3277 Old Airport Road was zoned R-8 Residential.
The board approved a request from Tarheel Building Systems to rezone 3402 and 3402-A Trent Road from C3/C4 to C3. A representative for the applicant told the New Bern Planning and Zoning Board that the back of the parcel was going to be used for conditioned mini storage.
They approved Sean Corcoran’s request to rezone 201 S. Glenburnie Rd. from Commercial C-4 district to an Industrial I-1 district.
The BOA approved Real Dogtors request to zone 624 Thurman Road to C-3 commercial, which will allow them to operate a veterinarian clinic.
The Community Development Block Grant funding for the bus shelter project was reduced by $46,637.87. The funds would be dedicated to constructing an outdoor half basketball court in Pierce Park.
The board approved a request to rezone properties on South Glenburnie Road near Amhurst Boulevard.
They approved the annexation of approximately 98 acres located in near Craeberne Forest.
They denied a request from the Old Pinnex to Rezone 624 Hancock and 413 Queen St from a C-4 Commercial district to a c-4a district to allow for outdoor seating.
The Board of Aldermen approved the rezoning of 7.5 acres at Neuse Boulevard and Kensington Park Drive.
They also approved the rezoning of 6.96 acres at 597 Washington Post Road from an A-5 Agricultural district to a R-6 Residential district.
They also approved a resolution for a sewer use agreement with the Coastal Carolina Regional.
The board adopted a GIS Strategic Plan.
Police
The New Bern Police Department welcomed K-9 Zorro and said goodbye to K-9 Ax as he retired.
The ShotSpotter gunfire detection technology was implemented in areas of Duffyfield, Sunnyside and Trent Court.
Police Chief Patrick Gallagher reported that violent crime has reduced by almost 42% from the previous year. Aggravated assaults and rape cases increased.
The New Bern Police Department was awarded $10,488 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance Bulletproof Vest grant to purchase approximately 15 vests. The grant required a match.
Chief Gallagher announced Craven County Crime Stoppers honored a request from NBPD for a $1,000 reward for the arrest and conviction in the Nov. 2, 2023, homicide at 114 Trent Court.
The board approved a resolution for a memorandum of understanding with RHA Health Services for a co-responder program that would help them prevent unnecessary hospitalization and/or incarceration of people suffering from behavioral health needs.
Fire
Damien Locklear became New Bern’s new fire chief.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency allocated $955,812.07 to be used to rebuild the BP Building on Oaks Road. The BOA changed the scope of work to purchase a new fire engine. Alderman Rick Prill of Ward 1 voted note.
Parks and Recreation
Alec Alred of Old North State Baseball League asked the city to lease Kafer Park to New Bern Baseball, LLC for $20,000 a year until Jan. 31, 2033. He also asked to lease the park’s concession for $2,222 a year. Improvements and upfits made to the park will be in lieu of payment. The BOA unanimously approved the request as reported here. The collegiate baseball team was named New Bern Southpaws and played games this summer.
The third phase of Lawson Creek Park Marsh Walk was completed, which added about 300 feet and completed the connection to Jack’s Island. They also added a picnic shelter, according to the annual report.
The city hosted this year’s Christmas parade.
The board allocated $120,000 of ARPA funds to be used for a fishing pier at the end of Broad Street.
The city launched a litter reduction campaign to “Keep New Bern Clean…We Can’t Bear Litter.”
They approved a licensing agreement for $25,971 with New Bern Area Improvements Association so the city could the use Omega Center at 800 Cedar St. Has been for summer camps and other recreation programs while the new Stanley White Recreation Center is being built. The city will also reimburse 57.14% of monthly utilities, maintain landscaping and mow the grass.
The City of New Bern is planning a grand opening of the new Stanley White Recreation Center in January.
Public Utilities
The department continues to relocate utilities for the NC Department of Transportation projects. They are also working with Broadband Services Providers to make ready the infrastructure for companies to install fiberoptics throughout the city and surrounding areas. Foster Hughes reported that several contractors have hit infrastructure. Bobby Aster said Taberna had taken a major hit from a broadband provider’s contractors. He said he received complaints about the contractors tearing up fiberoptic lines that cause internet outages for days. Hughes said he would talk to the government affairs manager.
Charles Bauschard, director of Public Utilities and consultants with Utility Financial Solutions, LLC presented the findings of an electric utility financial study on the Electric Enterprise Fund. They said the utility had been operating at a loss since 2021 and recommended that the board approve a three-year rate plan with 5% increases in 2024, 2025 and 2027 with a power cost adjustment. The PCA could increase or decrease by half a cent each month depending on the cost of fuel, ash handling, shipping and transportation, as reported here.
The majority of the board supported the recommendation with Alderman Rick Prill, Bobby Aster, Barbara Best, Johnnie Ray Kinsey, Hazel Royal voting yes. Alderman Bob Brinson said he, “abstained.” Mayor Jeffrey Odham said he “wanted more time to digest.”
The following month, the mayor said he wanted to match Duke Energy’s rates and suggested a 6% increase in the electric rate without a PCA and directed Bauschard to rework the numbers. The board approved the 6% increase as reported here.
By November, the electric utility was operating with 41 days cash. The city’s minimum cash on hand policy is 90 days. The electric fund was $8,839,063, according to the city manager’s report. The public power utility has not seen a rate increase since 2009.
Bauschard presented new options, and the board approved another 6% increase with a power cost adjustment not to exceed one and a half cents with Odham, Best, Royal and Prill voting yes and Aster and Kinsey voting no. The BOA approved the retirement of the E07, E40, E50 and E11 residential rates and the E9 and E11 commercial rates.
They are working on an expansion of the electric utility operations campus on Kale Road. They purchased property at 210 Kale Road from Refreshing Lives Church for $1.4 million and borrowed $2.2 for property and building improvements, according to the 2024 Annual Comprehensive Report here.
Electricities of North Carolina recognized New Bern with the 2023 Public Power Award of Excellence.
City Engineer Jordan Hughes reported on the Local Wellhead Protection Plan, a voluntary program that will help protect the city’s water supply from contamination and educate people about pollutants and chemicals that can pollute drinking water. The plan is available here.
The board approved a $503,066 contract with WaterWorxs Service LLC to replace aging water and sewer.
Public Works
The city is working on the West New Bern Water System Improvement which will provide “infrastructure needed to maintain adequate domestic and fire-flow supply as the city continues to grow.” The project is estimated to cost $12 million.
The board authorized the city manager to enter into a contract with Carolina Cleaning and Restoration for $483,431 in Category D Hurricane Florence damage repairs in the Trent River Drainage Basin along with a contract for $750,000 with Avolis Landworks, LLC to make repairs in the Jack Smith Creek Drainage Basin.
The city continues to work on the Duffyfield Stormwater Enhancement project.
The city accepted ownership and maintenance of Rodanthe Drive and Bogue Lane in the Belle Oaks Subdivision. They also accepted Alabaster Drive, Ercu Circle, Onyx Lane, Parchment Bluff, Spring Green Pass and Verdant Ridge in Carolina Colours.
The board amended the stormwater ordinance to reflect changes to the Neuse River Stormwater Rules. George Chiles, the director of Public Works, told the Planning and Zoning Board that the updates were from the 2001 version of the state’s model.
Solid Waste
George Chiles reported an increase in solid waste fees from $19 to $19.35 a month with an additional one dollar tipping fee at the landfill.
Real property
The board approved a draft policy that will prohibit artwork, markers, memorials and plaques on public property, including rights-of-way and, other than bears and city sponsored projects on July 9.
The BOA renewed the Area Day Reporting Program for Youth lease agreement for property located at 500 Fort Totten Dr. for a dollar a year.
The board approved the sale of 26 properties for approximately $38,736. The majority of properties were obtained through tax foreclosures.
They adopted a resolution that approved an agreement to lease the old New Bern Firemen’s Museum to Craven County for one dollar a year.
They appropriated $114,000 from the Municipal Services District fund for tree maintenance services in downtown and to replace garage doors at the New Bern Farmers Market.
Redevelopment Commission
The Board of Aldermen authorized the Redevelopment Commission to transfer ownership of 727 Third Avenue to the CarolinaEast Health System to construct a health and wellness clinic for no less than five years. They also authorized $313,000 in ARPA funding to be transferred to CEHS, as reported here.
The New Bern Redevelopment Commission used $429,384 in the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to build three houses at 1002, 1004 and 1006 Walt Bellamy Drive. The original plan was to provide housing for homeless veterans. The plan changed to renting the houses to low-to-moderate income individuals. The plan changed again when the RDC realized they couldn’t rent houses on a long-term basis. It was said that several residents showed interest in properties, but the RDC was working with the New Bern Housing Authority. The housing authority asked for modifications to be made to the houses, which added $10,000 to the cost of the project. The properties were added to the city’s sellable lots list. New Bern Housing Authority offered $164,000 for each property and the Board of Aldermen approved the sale.
A month later, Commissioner Kip Peregoy told the Redevelopment Commission that the Walt Bellamy houses were built on slabs and they’re in the Lawson Creek Neighborhood Conservation Overlay District. Properties in the district “have to be built on a crawl space and have at least 18 inches of exposed masonry curtain wall.”
NewBernNow.com asked Colleen Roberts, the public information officer, why the new houses didn’t have crawl spaces.
Roberts said, “In discussions with staff, the overlay district was mistakenly overlooked. Staff are now aware of overlay districts and going forward, they will apply appropriate consideration to these districts as part of the zoning review process. Additionally, we are researching the City’s current overlay districts as part of a land use ordinance update and will address their appropriateness as the project progresses.”
“North Carolina General Statute 160D-403(f) provides a solution in this matter. The statute allows but does not require the revocation of a development approval that was mistakenly issued.”
“(f) Revocation of Development Approvals. – In addition to initiation of enforcement actions under G.S. 160D‑404, development approvals may be revoked by the local government issuing the development approval by notifying the holder in writing stating the reason for the revocation. The local government shall follow the same development review and approval process required for issuance of the development approval, including any required notice or hearing, in the review and approval of any revocation of that approval. Development approvals shall be revoked for any substantial departure from the approved application, plans, or specifications; for refusal or failure to comply with the requirements of any applicable local development regulation or any State law delegated to the local government for enforcement purposes in lieu of the State; or for false statements or misrepresentations made in securing the approval. Any development approval mistakenly issued in violation of an applicable State or local law may also be revoked. The revocation of a development approval by a staff member may be appealed pursuant to G.S. 160D‑405. If an appeal is filed regarding a development regulation adopted by a local government pursuant to this Chapter, the provisions of G.S. 160D‑405(f) regarding stays apply.”
“There is no evidence that the applicant (the Redevelopment Commission) violated any provision of the statute that would require revocation. The project is now complete, and no practical remedy exists. Based upon these facts, the City has the authority to exercise discretion and conclude that the development approval should not be revoked. The properties may remain in use as existing, non-conforming structures.”
Reginal Barner, the interim executive director of the New Bern Housing Authority, told the Board of Aldermen that the authority was interested in developing the former Days Inn property at 925 Broad Street and asked the city not to sell it. The mayor said Barner was asking because the value of the property can be applied towards the city’s requirement to match the Choice Neighborhood Implementation grant if it was awarded.
The housing authority approved a $899,873 contract with CVR Associates to move forward with the CN Transformation Plan, as reported here.
Rick Prill was appointed to Mayor Pro Tempore in December 2024.
City staff also taught New Bern 101 classes.
The city’s budget can be found here. The latest audit and annual report can be found here.
Video recordings of official city meetings are available on City 3 TV here and are later available on the city’s YouTube channel here.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.