Housing Authority to hold meeting about the Greater Five Points Transformation Plan tonight

New Bern Housing Authority to hold a meeting tonight to inform residents of the Greater Five Points and Duffyfield communities on plans to redevelopment the area.
The New Bern Housing Authority will hold a meeting to discuss plans to move forward with the Choice Neighborhood Transformation Plan on Nov. 20, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Omega Center located at 800 Cedar Street in New Bern, NC, according to an email from Agape’ Adams, the NBHA office administrator. They will also discuss a master plan for the development of Trent Court and other areas.
In August, the Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners approved an $899,873 contract with CVR Associates, Inc. to update the Greater Five Points Transformation Plan and provide application services for a Choice Neighborhoods implementation grant.
The CVR consultant discussed the process and told the NBHA’s Board of Commissioners they would need to get the community to buy in, as NewBernNow.com reported here.
