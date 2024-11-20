Craven County Board of Education welcomes bids to purchase land in Bridgeton

The Craven County Board of Education decides to sell land in Bridgeton through the upset bid process.
The Craven County Board of Education is accepting offers to purchase properties at 902 and 907 North B Street in Bridgeton after declaring it as surplus during their Oct. 10, 2024 meeting in New Bern, NC, according to Jennifer Wagner, the director of Public Relations and Communications at Craven County Schools.
The parcel at 907 North B St. was the site of the old Bridgeton Elementary School until it was demolished on Nov. 17, 2017. The 4.145-acre is adjacent to the Neuse River in Bridgeton and is identified as 2-002-001, according to the Craven County GIS website. The land was appraised at $500,000.
The property at 902 North B. St., identified as parcel 2-002-031, is located across the street from 907 North B St. It’s on 0.69-acres of land and it was appraised at $70,000.
The properties were offered for sale to the Craven County Board of Commissioners at fair market value. The commissioners declined to purchase it during their meeting on Nov. 18.
In a press release, Wagner said the board decided to “conduct the sale through the upset bid process.”
She said, “The board invites all interested parties to submit their initial offers for purchase.”
“The property, which will be sold “as-is” is approximately 4.84 acres. The total assessed value of the property is $570,000. The board will only consider offers for the fair market value of $570,000. Interested parties are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the procedures outlined in General Statutes, Chapter 160A, Article 12, and any relevant successor provisions,” Wagner said.
Contact Stacy Lee, chief officer of Systems for inquiries at 252-514-6391 or via email at stacy.lee@cravenk12.org.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.