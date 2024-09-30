Planning and Zoning Board recommends rezoning; discusses major subdivision plan

The New Bern Planning and Zoning Board recommended the rezoning of vacant land at Neuse Boulevard and Kensington Park Drive.
The Planning and Zoning Board recommended the Board of Aldermen approve a request to rezone land at Neuse Boulevard and Kensington Park Drive in New Bern, NC during the Sept. 19, 2024 meeting at City Hall. They also discussed the general plan for phases one and two of Tyler Home on the Lake and continued the matter until the next meeting.
Kendrick Stanton, land and community development administrator, presented the staff report.
Without Limits Christian Center rezoning
Senior Pastor James McIver submitted a request to rezone land from a Residential R-8 to Commercial C-3 zoning district on behalf of Without Limits Christian Church, Inc.
The property is located on 6.85 acres at Neuse Boulevard and Kensington Park Drive, across the street from Dollar General.
McIver said they plan on having a multi-purpose area where they can have church and community events.
The Planning and Zoning Board recommended the New Bern Board of Aldermen approve the rezoning. Kellie Kiser, Thomas Brownell, Donald “Rusty” Ingram, Danielle Peoples, Marshall Ballard and Chairman Brad Jefferson were present. Kyle Dearing and Kip Peregoy were absent.
Tyler Home on the Lake Ph 2 & 3 general plan
This item was continued from the Aug. 17 meeting.
Kendrick Stanton said John Thomas of Thomas Engineering, PA submitted the plans for phase two and three of the Tyler Home on the Lake planned unit development on behalf of the owner, Stars & Stripes 4F, LLC.
The proposed plan is to develop 141 single family attached units on 20 acres in the Lake Tyler community as previously reported here.
Rusty Ingram asked for clarification on comments that were made by the Departmental Review Committee about the pool amenity parking area and streets.
The DRC report says, “The lot layout and access will make traditional trash and large item pickup not feasible; dumpster pads will be needed.”
George Chiles, the director of Public Works, said, “Our main concern was with the density and the roll out cans and how we were going to facilitate that and then they came back with some accommodations.”
He said there isn’t an ordinance that would make them comply, so it was just a recommendation.
“Due to our experience with existing subdivisions that had higher density, it made some of our services more difficult,” he said.
He said if the proposed plan passes, they will accept the streets.
Chiles said there’s a safety concern with parking and there’s an ordinance that restricts backing out onto a public street.
Assistant City Attorney Jaimee Mosely said she thought George Chiles was referring to Section 15-345 (c) 1 of the City of New Bern’s Code of Ordinance.
She said, “vehicle accommodation areas shall be designed so that, without resorting to extraordinary movements, vehicles may exit such areas without backing onto a public street okay.”
John Thomas asked for clarification.
“It appears that the right of way is narrow and that the parking spaces are outside of the right of way,” Mosely said.
She referred to the parking lots in the cul-de-sacs and the other satellite parking lots and said, “The backing out onto the street is prohibited by one of the provisions of the land use ordinance.”
“The intent was for this to be on-street parking and the portion of the ordinance that we were reading allowed on street parking…,” Thomas said.
“I think, in order to have on-street parking, parallel or angled parking there has to be a request to the Board of Alderman to add them to the list of streets that would allow such parking,” Jaimee Mosely said.
Thomas said he hasn’t seen that type of process, and he has been here since 1978.
Mosely said, section 72-14 of the City of New Bern’s Code of Ordinances talks about angled parking.
Then she referenced section 72-15, which says angled, on-street parking is allowed on sections of George Street, sections of Hancock Street and sections of Bern Street.
She said parallel parking may resolve the issue.
Ingram made a motion to not approve the plan and asked if the city and applicant could work together and resolve the parking issue.
Danielle Peoples asked if the applicant would be comfortable with a conditional arrangement.
Thomas asked if the item could be continued for 30 days so they could come back with a plan that’s everyone is happy with.
Ingram amended his motion to allow the applicant to continue the item until the next meeting.
The board approved the motion to continue the item.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.
