City of New Bern collecting supplies for victims of Helene

The City of New Bern is collecting items for victims of Tropical Storm Helene.
The city will be collecting supplies for victims of Tropical Storm Helene in the western part of North Carolina beginning on Oct. 1, 2024 at several locations around New Bern, according to a press release from Colleen Roberts, public information officer.
The following items will be accepted:
– Non-perishable and canned goods and snacks
– Bottled water and sports drinks
– Tarps and heavy duty trash bags
– Heavy duty work gloves
– Paper towels and toilet paper
– Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes
– Cleaning supplies
– Toiletries like toothbrushes and toothpaste
– Diapers and baby food
– Feminine hygiene products
– Bug spray and sunscreen
They will not accept clothing or bedding items, furniture, flammable items, expired food or medication.
Collection sites include:
-City Hall, 300 Pollock Street, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
-Union Point Park, 210 E. Front Street. Supplies will be collected on Oct. 1 from 5 – 8 p.m. during the National Night Out event
-New Bern Farmer’s Market, 421 S. Front Street, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
-Pleasant Hill Community Center, 424 NC 55 Hwy, Monday – Friday from 4 – 6 p.m.
-West New Bern Recreation Center, 1225 Pine Tree Drive, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The press release says people who want to make monetary donations should contact the NC Disaster Relief Fund at nc.gov/donate or American Red Cross at redcross.org.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.