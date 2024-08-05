New Bern Planning and Zoning Board approves one final plat for Bluewater Rise subdivision and accepts two others

New Bern Planning and Zoning Board approved one final plat for Bluewater Rise subdivision and accepted two others.
The New Bern Planning and Zoning Board approved the final plat for Atlas Valley phase one – section A at Bluewater Rise and accepted the final plats for Olympic Harbour phase one – common area and Monitor Cape phase two at Bluewater Rise during the July 18, 2024 meeting at City Hall in downtown New Bern, NC.
Kendrick Stanton, land and community development administrator, described the staff report to the Planning and Zoning Board.
The report shows one larger parcel will be divided into subdivisions.
The parcel is approximately 339.97 acres of land and is identified as parcel ID: 7-106-001, according to Craven County GIS website.
Acting Chairman Donald “Rusty” Ingram asked, “Can you tell us why this is split into three different applications for the same lot?”
John Thomas said it was because they have different neighborhood names.
Thomas applied for the planned unit developments (PUD) on behalf of owner A. Sydes Construction.
Stanton said the proposed subdivisions are in an R-8 residential zoning district.
“The purpose for the residential district is to provide stability, health, safety and a pleasant environment in which to live in,” he said.
Kendrick Stanton gave a description of each property and said the proposed subdivisions met all of the requirements in New Bern’s Land Use Ordinance and all comments from the Development Review Committee had been addressed.
Monitor Cape subdivision – Phase two
The staff report shows the second phase of Monitor Cape proposes 68 single-family lots. It’s located on 29.66 acres of land.
The plat map shows Grouper Run and Bluewater Boulevard run through the development.
Yellowfin Drive connects to Grouper Run on the northern side and Blackfin Boulevard borders the southern edge.
The subdivision is to the north of County Line Road and to the west of Old Airport Road.
Atlas Valley subdivision – Common area, Phase one
The initial phase of the Atlas Valley subdivision is a 0.23-acre common area located on the northwestern side of MC phase two.
Olympic Harbour subdivision – Common area, Phase one
The plat shows the first phase of the Olympic Harbour subdivision is a 0.12-acre common area is adjacent to County Line Road.
The report noted, the common area “excluding wetlands, ponds and amenities.”
Discussion, decision and follow up
Board member Kellie Kiser made a motion to “approve the submission of this final plat for Olympic Harbour phase one” and board member Kyle Dearing, Danielle Peoples, Kellie Kiser, Rusty Ingram and Thomas Brownell voted yes. Kip Peregoy and Brad Jefferson were absent.
The board unanimously approved a motion made by Kyle Dearing to “approve the final plat for Section A.”
The board unanimously approved a motion made by Thomas Brownell’s to “accept the Monitor Cape phase two as written.”
Immediately after the last vote, Ingram said to Stanton, “we had a couple of additional folks walk in, so I don’t know if they wanted to speak.”
Stanton asked if they would like to speak, then he and a woman had a short conversation.
She said something about County Line Road, but it wasn’t audible.
“All of County Line Road has already been voted on,” Stanton said.
He continued, “My thought process is maybe for public comment they wanted to speak towards the applicant and gain more information rather than to the board.
“That makes more sense,” Ingram said,
Robert Gough, the assistant director of Development Services said, “For what was proposed, all three of these plats do not propose an additional exit. The actual plat that this one was just voted on is further back in the subdivision so it wouldn’t provide access additionally to County Line Road.”
“Most likely, the right thing to do is to address your questions to the applicant and they can address your questions,” Ingram said.
The meeting video shows that the people were sitting in the audience for at least eight of the 11-minute presentation and discussion.
NewBernNow.com reached out to the city for comment and Colleen Roberts, public information officer, and Kendrick Stanton said they are working on a response.
We also reached out to John Thomas for comment, and he said, “There is a third access planned for Bluewater Rise development, which is a matter of public record.”
In other news
In June, the P & Z Board recommended that the Board of Aldermen adopt a change to New Bern’s Land Use Ordinance that would grant staff the authority to approve major subdivisions without having to present plans to the Planning and Zoning Board. The BOA has not voted on the issue.
For months, Chairman Brad Jefferson has talked about creating rules of procedures for the P & Z Board, but they haven’t been presented during a public meeting.
Update: We initially reported that the Planning and Zoning Board approved the final plat for Monitor Cape phase two and accepted the final plat for Atlas Valley phase one – section A at Bluewater Rise. The article was updated to reflect that the board approved Atlas Valley phase one – section A and accepted Monitor Cape phase two.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.
Meetings are live streamed on City 3 TV. Recordings are normally uploaded to YouTube.