New Bern Housing Authority eyeing former FR Danyus School property

New Bern Housing Authority Board of Commissioners discusses plan to redevelop the former F.R. Danyus School property.
The Housing Authority Board of Commissioners discussed a plan to convert the former F.R. Danyus School classrooms into residential units and build townhouses along West Street in New Bern, NC during a Zoom meeting on Aug. 19, 2024.
The building was constructed in 1971 and served as a black public school, as previously reported. The name was changed from West Street School to F.R. Danyus. In the 1980’s, the school served New Bern’s fifth graders, and it closed in 1991. It was last used by Coastal Community Action as a child development center.
Prior to 1971, the property was the site of the West Street Graded School, which was New Bern’s first African American public school, according to the New Bern African American Heritage Trail sign.
The Craven County Board of Education declared the school, at 700 West Street, as surplus property that is “unnecessary or undesirable for public school purposes” in October 2023 as reported here.
Craven County Manager Jack Veit told the CC Board of Commissioners it would cost hundreds of thousands to repair the roof on Nov. 20.
“We have no need for the property, particularly in this condition,” Veit said.
CC Commissioner Beatrice Smith said, “I think that we need to make an effort to save this property, if possible.”
The majority of the Craven County Board of Commissioners voted not to purchase the property as reported here.
In February, Reginal “Reggie” Barner, the housing authority’s interim executive director, told the NBHA BOC that he toured the property with the school district’s chair, CFO, school staff and others. He later said Redevelopment Commission’s Executive Director Zeb Hough and NBHA Commissioner Sabrina Bengel toured the property.
Barner said they toured the first floor and cafeteria, but didn’t tour “the second floor because they didn’t think it was safe.”
He asked the board “to spend up to $25,000 with Stogner Architect to do a layout and exploratory on the health and safety of the building to see if it’s feasible structurally to move forward.”
Commissioner Dana Outlaw asked if it would include a phase one environmental assessment.
The board agreed to hire Stogner to assess the building and perform a phase one environment assessment.
Outlaw added, “So that phase one will be just the land area of it, but I would caution, you could expect a lot of lead paint and asbestos and things like that. Which again, in his cost analysis it’d be really nice to have it that would be very important to decide whether or not we want to go forward considering abatement and other issues, air quality, etc.”
Barner said he had experience working with the Environmental Protection Agency.
In April, Barner told the NBHA board, “The city is completing phase one and phase two. Dana, in your vote, they came back immediately after that and agreed to cover the cost of the phase one and phase two because they have some brownfields money and so we appreciate that.”
NewBernNow.com obtained a copy of the phase one assessment that was performed by TRC Engineers, Inc. on March 26, 2024.
The Executive Summary said there was a recognized environmental condition on the adjoining property at 711 West Street. It says, “the site operated as a dry-cleaner” between the 1930’s and 1950’s.
It also said the finding “does not imply that impact actually exists, but the more information may be warranted.”
The assessment identified business environmental risks that could potentially impact on the business. Risks include asbestos containing material and lead based paint, a potential vapor encroachment condition risk, and mold growth.
NBN asked for a copy of the phase two site assessment in August.
Colleen Roberts, the city’s public information officer, said, “Currently, the City has no plan to conduct a phase II environmental study on this property.”
In June, Fred Ford of Stogner Architecture told the board the potential layout included six three-bedroom units and ten two-bedroom units with 12 townhouses along West Street.
He said parking would be located behind the townhouses and in front of the school building.
“We would like to try to reutilize the existing cafeteria multi-purpose space for a community building which would basically serve a program for the tax credit possible application there. So, we’d have a couple office spaces, maybe a computer room, a meeting space and whatnot to serve that particular development,” Ford said.
Reggie Barner presented a drawing of the plans to the NBHA Board of Commissioners on Aug. 19. He said the plan was to build 28 units and 66 parking spaces.
“Our intent is to see how interested the school district is in working with us. Right now, the school is just sitting there and it’s falling apart,” Barner said.
He added, “Naturally, we’re not going to pay a whole lot for it.”
Barner said their goal was to create mixed-use, mixed income housing throughout the community.
He said they would give project-based vouchers to the new units for the residents that are moving out of Trent Court.
He added, “Then that way we got market rate along with subsidized, nobody would notice the difference between the two, but residents would not be paying any more than the rent that they pay on their units now for these brand-new units,” Barner said.
“That is awesome and psychologically, one thing that’s really powerful for about less than an 8-to-10-minute walk from where they are now. That kind of plays into people being open and receiving to what’s taking place,” NBHA Chairman Ronald Scott said.
NewBernNow.com asked how many units were low income, moderate income, and market rate, but we have not received a response.
The NBHA Board of Commissioners public meeting notice said the meeting was “In-Person via Facebook Live, Zoom, and recording available within 72 hours.”
The meeting was not livestreamed to Facebook and the link to the meeting did not work.
We also reached out to Craven County Schools for comment but have not received a comment.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.