New Bern Board of Aldermen deadlocked over vacant seat

New Bern Board of Aldermen postpones decision to fill vacant Ward 6 seat after split vote.
The New Bern Board of Aldermen postponed the decision to fill the open Ward 6 Alderman seat until the first meeting in October 2024 after votes end in a tie during Aug. 27, 2024 meeting.
The Board of Aldermen considered appointing someone to fill the alderman seat left vacant by Bob Brinson, but it’s unclear who applied.
Alderman Rick Prill said six people applied for the position.
After a lengthy discussion and a number of motions, the board repeatedly voted 3-3.
Alderman Rick Prill of Ward 1, Alderman Hazel Royal of Ward 2 and Alderman Barbara Best of Ward 5 voted for Trevor Dunnell, a news editor with the Daily News, New Bern Sun Journal and the Kinston Free Press.to fill the seat.
Alderman Bobby Aster of Ward 3, Alderman Johnnie Ray Kinsey of Ward 4 and Mayor Jeffrey Odham voted for former mayor Dana Outlaw.
The board voted 4-1 to postpone the decision until the first meeting in October with Odham voting no.
NewBernNow.com asked the city who applied for the empty seat, but we did not receive a response by press time.
See the full meeting agenda and packet here.
Meetings are live streamed on City 3 TV and on the city’s Facebook page. Recordings are normally uploaded to YouTube.
Watch the meeting here:
By Wendy Card, editor.
