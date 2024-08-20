Four express interest in New Bern Alderman seat ahead of Friday’s deadline

Residents of New Bern’s sixth Ward have until Friday to submit letters of interest and resumés for the open Alderman seat.
Last week, the New Bern Board of Aldermen set Aug. 23, 2024 at 5 p.m. as the deadline to submit letters of interest and resumés for the open Ward 6 seat.
So far, former Mayor Dana Outlaw, Trevor Dunnell, Ashley Smith and Barton Lewis Phillips have expressed interest in filling the position. The names were listed in the order emails were received by the city.
An interactive map of Ward 6 can be found here.
A press release from the City of New Bern said, “If you are interested in serving ward 6, please email a letter of interest and resumé to Brenda Blanco, City Clerk, at blancob@newbernnc.gov or call 252-639-2701.”
Bob Brinson resigned on July 30 after being selected to fill Jim Perry’s unexpired North Carolina state Senate seat in District 2.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.
