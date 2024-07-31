New Bern Board of Aldermen to discuss vacant ward seat on Friday

New Bern Board of Aldermen to meet on Friday to discuss vacant ward seat.
The New Bern Board of Aldermen will hold a special meeting on Aug. 2, 2024 to discuss the vacant Ward 6 seat left by former Alderman Robert “Bob” Brinson, Jr.
The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the City Hall courtroom located at 300 Pollock St. in downtown New Bern, NC.
Brinson said he resigned so he could fill Jim Perry’s seat in the North Carolina state Senate, according to a letter to the BOA.
Former state Senator Perry, R-Lenior, resigned on July 2.
“I was nominated by the 2nd Senatorial District Committee to serve the remainder of his unexpired term,” Brinson said.
He said his nomination went to Governor Roy Cooper and noted the appointment will become effective on July 31 if the governor doesn’t act on it.
The former aldermen took office on August 15, 2022.
Brinson ran for NC State Senate District 3 as a republican in the primary against former State Senator Michael Speciale and won the most votes.
Meetings are live streamed on City 3 TV and on the city’s Facebook page. Recordings are normally uploaded to YouTube.
See the full meeting agenda and packet here.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.