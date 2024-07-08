Annexation, property sales and rezoning among items on Board of Aldermen meeting agenda – July 9

The Board of Aldermen will meet on July 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. in the City Hall courtroom in downtown New Bern, NC.
Members of the public will be given four minutes to address the board during the “Request and Petition of Citizens” portion of the meeting.
On the consent agenda, the board will consider scheduling a public hearing to rezone 3402 and 3402A Trent Road from split Commercial C3/C4 to Commercial C3.
A representative for the applicant, Tarheel Building Systems, Inc. told the New Bern Planning and Zoning Board that the back of the parcel was going to be used for conditioned mini storage.
According to the meeting packet, the Board of Aldermen will consider calling a public hearing to change the approval process for major subdivisions. Currently, the Planning and Zoning board approves plats for large developments. The change would give the zoning administrator the authority to review and approve major subdivision plats.
Also on the consent agenda is a request to close the 800-900 blocks of Cedar Street to traffic for the Duffyfield Neighborhood Soul Food Festival on Aug. 10 and a rain date of Aug. 17.
The board will consider annexing 102.958 acres of land identified as Craven County parcel IDs 8-210-044 and 8-210-23001. The land is located to the east and west of the future NC 43 highway connector. Peter Bosworth, managing member of BPNC, LLC is the applicant.
They will consider selling 910 Green Street, parcel ID 8-006-286, to BCJ Development, LLC for a bid of $3,000. If sold, the county will receive $623.29 and Craven County will receive $2,376.71 for the 0.115-acre parcel.
The board will also consider selling 408 Suttons Alley, parcel ID 8-008-166, to Lay Team and Remodelers, LLC for a bid of $1,500. If sold, the city will receive $415.72 and Craven County will receive $1,084.28 for the 0.03-acre parcel.
They will consider amending the 212 Kale Road Project Fund and the Township 7 Sewer Improvements Project Fund and amending and closing the Broadband Service Providers Project Fund and Northwest Interception Project Fund.
Meetings are live streamed on City 3 TV and on the city’s Facebook page. Recordings are normally uploaded to YouTube.
See the full meeting agenda and packet here.
