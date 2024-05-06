New Bern Redevelopment Commission puts properties up for sale

The “Walt Bellamy Project” properties were added to the New Bern Redevelopment Commission’s Sellable Lots List today.
The Redevelopment Commission voted to list the properties for sale during their meeting on April 10, 2024. They were added to the list on May 6.
The two-bedroom, one bath houses are located at 1002, 1004 and 1006 Walt Bellamy Drive in New Bern, NC. They range in size from 792 to 876 square-feet. The addresses were 203 and 207 Jones Street before the parcels were subdivided.
Alderman Bobby Aster presented a plan for the Redevelopment Commission to build and rent affordable housing to the New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting on Jan. 10, 2023.
He said he had been working on it with the RDC and city staff since October 2022.
In March 2023, the Redevelopment Commission learned they could only lease property on a temporary basis.
RDC Co-Chairman Kip Peregoy and Commissioner Beth Walker presented a revised plan to the New Bern Board of Aldermen on April 25, 2023.
Peregoy said, they would “build three homes for sale to low or moderate-income families.”
The Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a request by Aster to use up to $547,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to build the houses.
The Redevelopment Commission considered selling the houses during their meeting on April 10, 2024.
Chairman Beth Walker stated there had been a lot of interest in the properties.
She said, “People have been asking and waiting for them to go on the market. Right now, they’re not on our sellable list.
Commissioner Kip Peregoy asked if the commission had to use the upset bid process if there was an organization that wanted to buy the houses.
Jaimee Mosely, assistant city attorney, said they could sell or convey the properties to an organization that served a public purpose.
The estimated cost of the project was $518,000 and each house was appraised between $160,000-$163,000.
Commissioner Jimmy Dillahunt asked, “Are we working with any bankers as for the first-time home buyer?”
Zeb Hough, RDC executive director, said he was directing people to the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency.
After a lengthy discussion, the board decided to move the properties to the Sellable Lots List” and set minimum bids at their appraised value.
Commissioners Sarah Proctor, Steve Strickland, Jimmy Dillahunt, Kip Peregoy, Sharon Bryant and Beth Walker voted yes.
According to a city report published on April 19, “The staff met with the housing authority and First Citizens Bank to discuss the potential purchase of these units. The assistant city attorney and the housing authority’s attorney are working on a potential request to be presented to the Redevelopment Commission.”
The report also states, “The staff also met with several citizens interested in these properties, outlined the process for purchasing any property from the Redevelopment Commission, and referred to community financial partners to work with them.
The next meeting of the New Bern Redevelopment Commission is scheduled for May 8 at 6 p.m. in the City Hall courtroom.
Video recordings of official city meetings are available on City 3 TV here.
By Wendy Card, Send an email with questions or comments.
