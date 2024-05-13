Budget, Sudan Temple, Bayberry Park development, among topics on public meeting agendas

Three public meetings will be held this week at City Hall in downtown New Bern, NC.
The New Bern Board of Aldermen, New Bern Planning and Zoning Board and New Bern Historic Preservation Commission will meet this week in the courtroom on the second floor of City Hall at 300 Pollock St.
-Board of Aldermen meeting: May 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. See agenda and packet here.
-Historic Preservation Commission meeting: May 15 at 5:30 p.m. See agenda here.
-Planning and Zoning Board meeting: May 16 at 5:30 p.m. See agenda and packet here.
The meetings will be broadcast on City 3 TV, the city’s Facebook page and uploaded to the city’s YouTube channel.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.