Request for public records unveils traffic study and departmental review comments for multifamily housing project in New Bern

Requests for public records yielded traffic impact analysis reports and department review committee recommendations for a high-density, multifamily housing development in the Lake Tyler area of New Bern.
The New Bern Board of Adjustment will hold a public evidentiary hearing on a special use permit for multifamily residential use on Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St.
New Bern Now was able to obtain copies of SUP applications and department review committee comments dating back to November 2023.
The 2006 traffic study for the proposed Lake Tyler Residential Development was prepared by Ramey Kemp & Associates in September 2006. See the traffic impact analysis here.
The SUP application was reviewed by the City of New Bern Departmental Review Committee. See their comments here.
An updated TIA was prepared for Stars & Stripes 4F, LLC, the owner and developer, on Feb. 8, 2024, by DRMP after merging with RKA in January. See updated TIA here.
According to the study, the developer recommended working with NCDOT to “develop a signal plan.”
NBN asked NCDOT if there was an updated TIA for the site. Lauren Haviland, communications officer for Division 2 and 3, replied, “An updated TIA has been requested and should be available in the next couple of weeks.”
New Bern Now asked, “If developers are required by law to follow NCDOT recommendations for road improvements like installing a traffic light?
Haviland responded, “General Statutes grant NCDOT the right to make rules, regulations, and ordinances for use on state highway, as well as street and driveway access to state highways. In this case, the findings of the updated TIA will determine if any improvements are required to the state highway system.”
As of today, the New Bern Board of Adjustment will hold the public evidentiary hearing without a recommendation from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Learn about Special Use Permits in North Carolina Zoning in an article by David W. Owens, Gladys Hall Coates Professor of Public Law and Government published on the UNC School of Government’s website.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.
