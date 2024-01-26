Roundabout, road improvements recommended for new charter school site on Old Airport Road

A roundabout, all-way stop and stop ahead warning lights are recommended on Old Airport Road between West Grantham Road and Taberna Way for proposed site of Riverside Leadership Academy, a new public charter school.
The proposed site for the school is located at 1955 Old Airport Road in the Creekside Community. Two of the parcels, 7-103-089 and 7-103-800, are unincorporated in Craven County. Parcel 7-103-8004 sits between them and is incorporated within New Bern municipal limits and zoned residential R-8.
Kimberly Horn and Associates, Inc. conducted a traffic impact study analysis for the proposed site. The study was prepared for Riverside Leadership Academy and developer, Hubrich Contracting, Inc., in September 2023.
Public records obtained by New Bern Now show NCDOT’s Municipal School Transportation Assistance unit reviewed the traffic impact analysis and recommended the following in a final review letter dated Dec. 1:
-Convert the intersection of Old Airport Road and West Grantham Road to an all-way stop and install stop ahead warning signs.
-Construct a one-lane 50-foot diameter mini-roundabout at the site driveway and Hidden Pond Drive intersection.
According to the TIA, “Analyses were performed for the a.m. peak hour (7-9 a.m.) and school p.m. peak hour (2-4 p.m.) at the following intersections: Old Airport Road at W Grantham Road, Old Airport Road at Hidden Pond Drive/Site Driveway, Old Airport Road at Conner Grant Road, Airport Road at Old Airport Road and Old Airport Road/Taberna Country Club Driveway at Taberna Way.”
During a town hall on Jan. 6, RLA’s Executive Director Damien Perez announced the developer plans on clearing land in February and they will be using modular units as temporary classrooms. Perez deferred questions about traffic, construction and other issues to the developer, but Hubrich Contracting was not present to answer questions.
Craven County Planning and Inspections Department told NBN they have not received an application or site plan from the charter school as of Jan. 24.
The developer has not responded to questions from NBN.
RLA is accepting enrollment applications through Feb. 27. Visit riversideleadershipacademy.org for details.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.
Related article: Proposed charter school prepares for first year in Craven County