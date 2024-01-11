New Bern Board of Aldermen approves annexation request for planned veterinary office

Plans for a new veterinary clinic near Carolina Colours took a step forward this week with the New Bern Board of Aldermen’s approval of an annexation request from the property’s owners.
During their Jan. 9 meeting, the board unanimously approved a request from Real Dogtors, LLC to annex 684 West Thurman Road, a vacant parcel totaling approximately 6.1 acres.
According to information in the BOA’s agenda packet, the owners are planning to build a veterinary office on the property, which is located outside of the New Bern municipal limits.
Prior to the board’s vote a public hearing was held on the annexation request during which no members of the public spoke.
Last month the board voted to approve a sewer use agreement for the West Thurman Road property after the owners requested to connect to the city’ s sewer system. The proposed development will have a calculated average sewer demand of 720 gallons per day, which requires a standard sewer service connection. Under the City of New Bern Code of Ordinances, any proposed development located outside of the New Bern municipal limits requesting water and sewer capacity is required to enter into a written water and sewer use agreement with the city.
According to the Craven County GIS Map, 684 West Thurman Road was purchased by Real Dogtors, LLC in September 2022 for $315,000 from TK Property Management, LLC and has a total assessed value of $298,900.
New Bern Now will update this story when more information about the planned veterinary clinic is available.
By Todd Wetherington, co-editor. Send an email with questions or comments.