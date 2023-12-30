New Bern Board of Aldermen appoint downtown MSD committee — Who voted for who?

Without saying who they voted for, the New Bern Board of Aldermen used written ballots during their last public meeting to appoint members of the newly established Municipal Services District.
The committee is an advisory board set up to make recommendations for potential projects within the downtown Municipal Service District that may be funded with MSD tax revenue. The Board of Aldermen will have final approval.
Votes were tallied and appointments were announced during the Dec. 12 Board of Aldermen meeting. Today, New Bern Now obtained the ballots showing who board members voted for to fill six “Commercial” seats and four “Residential” seats.
Alderman Jonnie Ray Kinsey was absent.
The results are:
Seat 1: Large commercial property owner ($2 million or greater)
Former Alderman Sabrina Bengel received the most votes from Mayor Jeffrey Odham, Aldermen Bobby Aster, Barbara Best, Robert Brinson and Hazel Royal. (Term expiration Dec. 11, 2026)
Jeffrey Medlin – Vote: Alderman Rick Prill
Seat 2: Hospitality
John Haroldson received votes from Odham, Aster, Best, Brinson, Prill and Royal (Term expiration Dec. 11, 2025)
Seat 3: Restaurants
Chris Howland received the most votes: Odham, Aster, Best, Brinson and Royal.(Term expiration Dec. 11, 2024)
Carol Stubbs – Vote: Prill
Seat 4: Retail
Johnny Robinson – Votes: Odham, Aster and Brinson (Term expiration Dec. 11, 2026)
Heather Sinclair – Votes: Royal
Michaelé Rose Watson – Votes: Best and Prill
Seat 5: Entertainment
Von Lewis was the only candidate who applied for the entertainment category, receiving all votes. (Term expiration Dec. 11, 2025)
Seat 6: Professional Services
Michael Raines – Votes: Odham, Aster, Best and Brinson (Term expiration Dec. 11, 2024)
Alice Chestnut – Votes: Royal
George Oliver – Votes: Prill
Residential: Seat 7
Mickey Miller – Votes: Odham, Aster, Brinson, Prill and Royal (Term expiration Dec. 11, 2026)
Residential: Seat 8
David Barthol – Votes: Odham, Aster, Brinson and Prill (Term expiration Dec. 11, 2026)
Residential: Seat 9
Michaelé Rose Watson – Votes: Odham, Aster, Brinson and Royal (Term expiration Dec. 11, 2025)
First vote for Residential: Seat 10
Jim Polo and Gretchen DuPeza tied with three votes each. Odham, Aster and Brinson voted for DuPeza. Best, Royal and Prill voted for James Polo.
Maria Cho – Votes: Best and Royal
John Cho – Votes: Prill
Jim Congleton – Votes: Best
Richard Parson – Votes: Best
Second vote for Seat 10
Referring to the tiebreaker, Alderman Aster said, “So, the only thing we’re voting for is Polo.” The mayor interrupted saying, “No, I think you can open it up to.” City Attorney Scott Davis quickly agreed, “Yeah, I think you can open that up. It’s whatever the board like to do.”
Instead of the Board of Aldermen deciding how to proceed, Odham directed the city clerk to remove the candidates from the ballot that were already selected, and the board would vote on the one with the most votes.
Odham, Aster and Brinson voted for DuPeza; Prill voted for Polo; and Royal and Best voted for Maria Cho.
DuPeza was appointed (Term expiration Dec. 11, 2024).
Although the mayor leads parliamentary procedures under “Robert’s Rules” as most local governing public boards do, all members of the New Bern Board of Aldermen have one vote.
By Wendy Card, co-editor. Send an email with any questions or comments.