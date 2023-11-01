Week of veteran-focused events to be held in New Bern

Week of events focused on veterans of the U.S. Armed Services to be held in New Bern.
The Veterans Stand-Down will be held on November 9 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in New Bern, 301 Glenburnie Drive. Hosted by the Veterans Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden and Craven NC Works Employment, the Stand-Down is an outreach event for all homeless, disadvantaged military veterans. All military veterans, active-duty personnel and family members of veterans are invited.
This year’s Veterans Stand-Down will feature more than 50 service providers from the N.C. Department of Veterans Affairs, among others.
Free services at the event will include:
-Veterans benefits counseling
-Homeless prevention assistance
-Suicide prevention
-Recovery and mental health
-Housing resources
-VA claim information
-Women veterans-specific services
-Employment and job counseling
-Veteran organizations
-Military surplus
-Haircuts
-Lunch
The original Stand-Down for homeless veterans was modeled after a concept used during the Vietnam War to provide a safe retreat for units returning from combat operations. At secure base camp areas, troops were able to take care of personal hygiene, get clean uniforms, enjoy warm meals, receive medical and dental care, mail and receive letters, and enjoy the camaraderie of friends in a safe environment.
For more information, contact Tonywanda Jackson at 252-514-4828 Ext. 270.
Veterans Day Job Fair at National Guard Armory
NCWorks Craven will host its 3rd Annual Veterans Day Job Fair on November 8 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the New Bern National Guard Armory. The event is open to the public and will include the following companies, among others: FRC East, BSH, City of New Bern, and Craven County Schools.
To get connected to local employers attendees should bring copies of their resumes and dress to impress.
March for the 22
The 4th annual March for the 22 will kick off in Maysville during the early morning hours on Saturday, November 11.
The march brings awareness to the 22 veterans that commit suicide every day and is a fundraising event of American Legion Post #539. The event includes a 22-mile route as well as 22 kilometer and 2-kilometer routes.
Since March for the 22 began, the Post has been able to provide shelter, food, and employment resources to three homeless veterans. Additionally, Post #359 has used funds from March for the 22 to provide financial support to the families of two active-duty Marines who suffered an unexpected crisis, grocery and gas cards to veterans and widows struggling to make ends meet, and financial support to veterans throughout Craven County.
The schedule for this year’s March for the 22 on November 11 is:
-5 a.m., 22 Mile Arrival, Maysville Piggly Wiggly
-5:45 a.m., 22 Mile Departure, Maysville Piggly Wiggly
-8:45 a.m., 22K Arrival, Bender Signs, Pollocksville
-9:15 a.m., 22K Departure, Bender Signs
-11 a.m., River Bend Pit Stop, 15 minutes, River Bend Church
-12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., New Bern Pit Stop, Moore’s BBQ
-3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., 2K Arrival, Freshwater Beer Co
-4:30 p..m. – 2K Departure, Freshwater Beer Co
-5:00-End at Union Point Park
For more information or to register for March for the 22, visit marchforthe22.us.
Veterans Day Luncheon
The Veterans’ Council of Craven County will host its annual Veterans Day Lunch on Saturday, November 11, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Temple Baptist Church located on 1500 Kingdom Way, New Bern. The luncheon honors the service and sacrifice of living veterans, which includes the nearly 17,000 veterans of Craven County.
The free lunch is open to all veterans and their spouses or primary caregivers. A special invitation is extended to Gulf War Veterans.
The program will commence at 11 a.m. with patriotic music, followed by the presentation of the Colors by Marine Corps League Cherry Point
Attendees should bring proof of service: a North Carolina Driver’s License with veteran notation, DD-214, VVA Medical Card, or membership card to a Craven County veteran organization.
Veterans with mobility needs will be assisted by the Craven County Hospice and Richard Dobbs Spaight NCDAR volunteers.
For more information email veteranscouncilofcravencounty@gmail.com
By Todd Wetherington, co-editor. Send an email with questions or comments.