New Bern Board of Aldermen postpone decision to spend FEMA funds on fire truck, amphitheater, fire station or other projects

The New Bern Board of Aldermen have postponed their decision on how to spend nearly $1 million in funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The City of New Bern has been notified that FEMA has allocated $955,812 toward the rebuilding of the old BP building located at 2602 Oaks Road that was previously used as a storage and workshop for the city’s Public Works staff. The property was substantially damaged during Hurricane Florence in 2018 and has been unused since that time.
City Manager Foster Hughes informed the board during their November 14 meeting that while the city would be required to spend $20,000 of the FEMA money to take down the existing building, the rest of the allocation could be used for other matters.
Hughes informed the board of five other potential projects that could be funded with the FEMA money. Those projects were: construction of an amphitheater for Martin Marietta Park; construction of a fire station for West New Bern; purchase of a new fire truck for New Bern Fire-Rescue; the building of a new grounds maintenance facility for the Parks and Recreation Department; and the purchase of a new skid steer mulcher for Public Works.
Hughes said his recommendation was for the purchase of a new fire truck. He said the city’s 2024 budget already includes $800,000 in funding for one new fire truck and $550,000 to refurbish a 21-year-old vehicle. He said during budget discussions there was talk of buying a second truck instead of refurbishing the old one.
Hughes said the most recent pricing for a new fire truck is $986,661, or $870,661 if it is paid for within 30 days of signing the contract. He noted that once the truck is purchased it would likely take around two years for the city to receive it.
Hughes said he believed the FEMA funds were not a good match for the amphitheater project due to several considerations. He said though a concept plan for the project was completed in 2018 there are currently no construction drawings in place. He noted that the estimated cost to build an amphitheater has jumped from $1 million to $2 million.
Hughes said city staff have also run into roadblocks when talking with national promoters, who require that a market analysis is done to see if an area would support a touring act. He said previous discussions with promoters have shown no interest on their part without a firm design in place and a plan to construct a suitable facility.
“In order for them to do that they like to see a track record and New Bern doesn’t really have a track record of big concerts here,” Hughes explained.
He said the initial master plan designates an area for the amphitheater that can accommodate about 7,000 people.
“I think the future is bright for an amphitheater out there but for these funds it’s probably not going to be the most appropriate thing,” Hughes said.
According to Hughes, approximately $700,000 in city funds and grants has been spent to finish Phase 1 of Martin Marietta Park. He noted that it would cost “many millions of dollars” and take “many, many years” to complete the project.
Discussing the possibility of a West New Bern fire station, Hughes said that although the project would be necessary to accommodate growth in that area, he believed it’s a project “that’s down the road as well and it’s not necessarily an appropriate use of this $900,00-plus dollars.”
Hughes said Fire-Rescue staff have been working on a concept plan for a new station and that it should come before the board in the next several months. He said based on comparative costs with other cities that have built new fire stations, the projected cost of the project is between $4 million and $6 million, and it will take two to three years to build.
The other major proposal for the FEMA funding, construction of a new grounds maintenance facility was also dismissed by Hughes as not a viable option. Hughes said the Parks and Recreation Department has outgrown the current facility at Glenburnie Park, which has limited space.
Hughes said one plan was to build a new Public Works facility beside New Bern’s Water Resources Administration on NC 55 and then move Parks and Recreation into the old Public Works facility. He said the estimated cost for that work had increased from about $1 million to approximately $3.5 million, however.
Board members disagree on use for FEMA funds
The BOA ultimately voted to table discussion of how best to spend the FEMA funds until their December 12 meeting. The vote came after several aldermen offered alternative suggestions for how the money could best be used.
Alderman Barbara Best said she would be willing to use the allocation to repave several streets in her district — Alabama Avenue, Lincoln Street, Hillmont Road, and Beaufort Street — that are in dire need of repair.
“Those streets are horrible,” she commented. “With this money I feel that would be the right way to go, to pave these streets for our citizens that travel down them daily.”
Alderman Bobby Aster said he had also sent in a list of streets that need to be paved.
“There’s streets all over New Bern that’s in desperate need of repaving,” he commented.
Mayor Jeffrey Odham said he would be in favor of a street paving plan if a recent “objective” city street study and survey was used to prioritize roadways that are in the worst condition.
Aster also suggested that the funding was a chance to bring a youth entertainment facility, such as a trampoline park or bowling alley, to the area.
“There is nothing in this city for young people to do, other than go downtown and drink if you’re of age,” Aster commented. “But the younger kids have nothing to do.”
Hughes noted that city staff had engaged in conversations about bringing a facility such as a laser tag business to the area.
“Even if you put up a metal building 10,000 square-feet it’s going to cost $1 million,” he said. “And those structures are typically 25,000-30,000 square-feet.”
After reaching no consensus on how the money should be spent, the board voted unanimously to include the item in their December 12 agenda.
