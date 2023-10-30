Vietnam Memorial ‘The Wall That Heals’ coming to Havelock, will open to the public Thursday

The Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will arrive in Havelock tomorrow at Walter B. Jones Park, where it will be on display later this week.
The display, which is hosted by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26, Havelock, is free to the public and will be open 24 hours a day beginning Thursday, November 2 until it closes Sunday, November 5 at 2 p.m.
The Wall That Heals honors the 58,281 service members who lost their lives as well as all who served for the United States during the Vietnam War. The three-quarter scale replica is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point.
The replica is constructed of Avonite, a synthetic granite, and its 140 numbered panels are supported by an aluminum frame. As with the original Memorial, visitors can do rubbings of individual service member’s names on The Wall, which are listed by day of casualty.
The display will also feature a Mobile Education Center that will include a timeline of “The War and The Wall” and provide information about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Additional exhibits will provide a better understanding of the legacy of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the collection of items left at The Wall by visitors.
Both the Wall and the Mobile Education Center will be open 24 hours a day. Parking will be free on site. Handicap parking and assistance for veterans will also be available.
No dogs or pets will be allowed except for service animals and there will be no concessions or souvenirs for purchase.
The truck carrying the Wall That Heals is scheduled to arrive at the New Bern Mall by 11 a.m. tomorrow and will be escorted to Havelock by members of local motorcycle clubs beginning at noon.
The current list of motorcycle clubs expected to take part in the escort are: Shot Gun LEMC, NC; Rolling Thunder NC-5; Good Ol’ Boys MC Valhalla Chapter; Veteran Enforcers Motorcycle Association VEMA (Raleigh Chapter); Punishers LE MC Norse Chapter; Legion Riders NC Chapter 265; NC Lighthouse Christian Riders, Washington, NC; Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club NC XVIII; Veteran Enforcers Motorcycle Association (VEMA) New Bern Chapter; Patriot Guard Riders of NC; New Bern Harley Riders MC; Double Bs MC Havelock NC
The Wall That Heals will tour through the Havelock area before arriving at its final destination at Walter B Jones Park around 12:45 p.m Tuesday. Setup is scheduled for Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Wall That Heals last made an appearance in Craven County in April 2021, when it was open to the public for three days at Lawson Creek Park.
By Todd Wetherington, co-editor. Send an email with questions or comments.