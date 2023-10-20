ShotSpotter among items on New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting agenda – Oct. 24

The October 24, 2023 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC.
1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey Odham. Prayer Coordinated by Mayor Odham. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Roll Call.
3. Approve Agenda.
Consent Agenda.
4. Consider Approving the 2024 Holiday Calendar.
Annually, the Board approves a calendar designating the holidays to be observed and dates for which City offices will be closed. The proposed calendar for 2024 is provided along with a brief memo from Sonya Hayes, Director of Human Resources.
5. Consider Approving the 2024 Board of Aldermen Meeting Roster.
The Board adopts a meeting roster for each calendar year. The proposed roster for 2024 identifies the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month as regular meetings. All meetings will begin at 6 p.m. It also accounts for a day-long budget retreat in February and identifies two dates for budget workshops in May.
6. Consider Adopting a Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing to Annex 412 Sandy Point Road.
(Ward 1) Donna Marie Hinz has petitioned to annex 412 Sandy Point Road, Tax Parcel ID 2-037-027. The property is the site of a single-family residence that is contiguous to the City of New Bern’s municipal boundary. It is requested that a public hearing be held on November 14, 2023 to consider this petition. A memo from Brenda Blanco, City Clerk, is attached.
7. Consider Adopting a Resolution Closing Specific Streets for the Shriners Annual Winter Ceremonial Parade.
(Ward 1) On behalf of the Sudan Shriners, Sharon Evans has requested the 400- 800 blocks of George Street and 400-600 blocks of Broad Street be closed from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on January 27, 2024 for the Shriner’s Annual Winter Ceremonial parade. Additionally, it is requested the 200-300 blocks of Middle Street be closed from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and the southside (eastbound lane) of Broad Street be closed to parking from 12 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade. A memo from Kari Warren, Director of Parks and Recreation, is attached along with a map of the proposed closures and a note of support from Danny Batten, Chair of the Downtown Business Council.
8. Consider Adopting a Resolution Closing Specific Streets for the Trail to Tryon 5k, 1Ok, and Half Marathon.
(Ward 1) The Craven County Tourism Development Authority has scheduled a 5k, 1Ok, and half marathon race known as the Trail to Tryon. Organizers have requested South Front Street be blocked at Palace Point Commons from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. and that the 600 block of Pollock Street be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. on November 11, 2023. Attached is a memo from Mrs. Warren, a map of the area, and a copy of the event application.
9. Consider Adopting a Resolution Closing the 100 Block of King Street for a Birthday Celebration.
(Ward 1) Seth Miller has requested to close the 100 block of King Street from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on November 4, 2023 for a neighborhood birthday celebration. Attached is a memo from Mrs. Warren, a map of the area, and a copy of the event application.
10. Consider Approving a Proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Donna Keys-Bradshaw, Victim Advocate with Coastal Women’s Shelter, requested a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
11. Consider Adopting an Amended Resolution Approving a Grant from the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program for Overtime.
On August 22, 2023, the Board adopted a resolution accepting a $25,000 grant from the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program (“NCGHSP”) to cover overtime incurred by police officers performing safety initiatives such as seatbelt and speed enforcement. After providing the grant agency with a copy of the approved resolution, the City was notified additional funding was available and the grant would be increased to $26,200. This item simply amends the resolution to reflect the new amount. No match is required. A memo from Police Chief Patrick Gallagher is attached.
12. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for 1022 K Street.
(Ward 5) Lay Team and Remodelers, LLC has submitted an offer of $2,700 for the purchase of 1022 K Street. The property is a vacant 0.086-acre residential lot that was acquired by the City and County in 2022 through tax foreclosure. It has a tax value of $5,400. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
13. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for 1127 H Street, PIO 8-006-006.
(Ward 5) Lay Team and Remodelers, LLC has submitted an offer of $3,900 for the purchase of 1127 H Street, PIO 8-006-006. The property is a vacant 0.24-acre residential lot that sits on the road front of H Street. It was acquired by the City and County in 2019 through tax foreclosure and has a tax value of $7,800. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
14. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for 1127 H Street, PIO 8-006-5000.
(Ward 5) Lay Team and Remodelers, LLC has submitted an offer of $3,900 for the purchase of 1022 K Street, PIO 8-006-5000. This parcel is landlocked and sits immediately behind the parcel identified in the previous item. The property is a vacant 0.242-acre residential lot that was acquired by the City and County in 2018 through tax foreclosure. The property has a tax value of $7,800. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
15. Approve Minutes.
Draft minutes from the October 05, 2023 strategic planning work session and October 10, 2023 regular meeting are provided for review and approval.
16. Presentation on ShotSpotter.
This item was tabled from the October 10, 2023 meeting. The Police Department (“PD”) has been researching ShotSpotter, a technology that gives police officers the ability to respond quicker when gun fire is detected. This technology aids in apprehension of suspects and deters gun violence by providing real-time information that includes the location where a gun was discharged and the type of weapon used. The initial cost would be $66,300 for the first year and $49,500 for subsequent years. Pricing is based on population. PD has unsuccessfully applied for grant funding in the past and is seeking support from community stakeholders to help with the cost. A memo with more details is provided by Chief Gallagher.
17. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Sale of 1101 Main Street.
(Ward 1) The Board adopted a resolution on September 26, 2023 to initiate the upset bid process for 1101 Main Street. Kurtis Stewart submitted a bid of $3,000 for the vacant 0.138-acre residential lot that has a tax value of $6,000. The bid was advertised, but no upset bids were received. The property was acquired through tax foreclosure in 2007. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
18. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Redevelopment Commission’s Sale of 1307 Main Street.
(Ward 2) Jacki London submitted an offer of $4,050 for the purchase of a vacant 0.057-acre residential lot located at 1307 Main Street. Ms. London owns the single family residence adjacent to the property at 1305 Main Street and proposes to expand her yard. The Redevelopment Commission supports her plan to improve the appearance of the area by eliminating visual blight. Board approval is needed for the Commission to sale this property. A memo from Marvin Williams, Assistant City Manager, is attached.
19. Discuss the 2023 Christmas Parade and Consider Adopting a Resolution Closing Specific Streets for the Parade.
(Ward 1) This item was tabled from the Board’s October 10, 2023 meeting to allow for discussion and the Board’s input on the City assuming the task of organizing and overseeing the annual Christmas parade. The parade historically has been organized by the Craven County Jaycees, but the organization has been unresponsive. If the City will assume this role, Parks and Recreation seeks to close the 300-600 blocks of Broad Street and the 200-300 blocks of Craven Street from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on December 02, 2023, along with the 400-800 blocks of George Street from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. A memo from Mrs. Warren is attached.
20. Consider Adopting a Resolution in Support of the FY2023 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program to Fund Automated External Defibrillators.
The Police Department submitted a grant application for the FY23 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistant Grant (“JAG”) Program to request funds for the purchase of 9 AEDs to be placed in patrol vehicles and/or police facilities. The proposed application will signify the Board’s support of the grant application for $14,179 in funding, which requires no match. The total cost of the 9 units is $14,355, and the department will pay the difference of $176. A memo from Chief Gallagher is attached.
21. Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
This amendment appropriates $32,820 from fund balance to the Redevelopment Commission. The funds will be used as outlined on the attached request from the Commission. The amendment also recognizes the $14,179 in JAG funds to secure the AEDs referenced in Item 20 and the additional $1,200 in funding from the NCGHSP as identified in Item 11. A memo from Kim Ostrom, Director of Finance, is attached.
22. Consider Adopting an Amendment to the Stanley White Recreation Center Project Fund.
This amendment recognizes the transfer of $826,249 from the Hurricane Florence FEMA Project Fund to the Stanley White Recreation Center Project Fund. It also acknowledges $3,500,000 in loan proceeds for the project. A memo from Mrs. Ostrom is attached.
23. Appointment(s}.
Raymond Layton’s term on the Planning and Zoning Board expired June 30, 2023, and he is ineligible for reappointment. Alderman Kinsey is asked to make a new appointment to fill Seat 4 for a three-year term.
24. Attorney’s Report.
25. City Manager’s Report.
26. New Business.
27. Closed Session.
28. Adjourn.
Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-2931 no later than 3 p.m. on the date of the meeting.
