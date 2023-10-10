No charges to be filed in fatal New Bern hit-and-run

No charges will be filed in the September 12 hit-and-run incident in New Bern that left one person dead.
According to a press release from the New Bern Police Department, after a thorough investigation by the New Bern Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit the driver and vehicle involved in the incident were identified and the parties involved were fully cooperative in the investigation. Following consultation with the Craven County District Attorney’s Office, “it has been determined that the facts and circumstances of this case do not support the filing of any criminal charges.”
The press release states that no further information will be released.
On September 12 at approximately 7 a.m., a passing motorist called 911 to report a person lying on the side of the road in the west bound lane of U.S. 70 under the South Glenburnie Road overpass. Emergency personnel from CarolinaEast Medical Center, members of New Bern Fire-Rescue and police personnel responded to the scene and located a deceased male who had been the victim of a hit and run. At the time there was no vehicle description or witnesses to the incident.
The victim has since been identified as Michael Isaiah Jay, 23, of New Bern. According to police his next of kin has been notified.
The Police Department says the case is still an open and active investigation.