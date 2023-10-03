New Bern High football program to forfeit 2022 state championship, placed on probation

Updated on Oct. 3 at 6:45 p.m.
In an effort to be as transparent as possible, last May Craven County Schools became aware of claims that students, including student-athletes, received passing grades in certain courses without meeting academic requirements for those grades. Based on the allegations, Craven County Schools retained the legal services of Tharrington Smith, LLP.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) was aware of the allegations and requested the results of the investigation, which resulted in the sanctions imposed by NCHSAA on October 2, 2023. The letter from the NCHSAA is provided for your reference. As a member of NCHSAA, Craven County Schools is obligated to comply with NCHSAA rules and regulations and to cooperate when NCHSAA is reviewing potential violations of NCHSAA rules and regulations.
At no time did the district or the Board of Education want this for our students; however Craven County Schools had a duty to review and take appropriate action when concerns of rule and policy violations were raised. Our students are learners first, and to be able to participate in extra-curricular activities, students must meet the expectations communicated in Board Policy 3620. Our district remains committed to student achievement and supports all in their journey toward excellence.
We are unable to elaborate further on the specific allegations received and any specific conclusions from the review because of laws protecting the confidentiality of student and personnel information.
By Jennifer Wagner
Craven County Schools was informed by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) on Oct. 2, 2023, that because academically ineligible student-athletes were permitted to participate on the football team during the fall 2022 season, the New Bern High School 2022 Football Program must forfeit all contests, including the state championship, in which the ineligible student-athletes dressed to participate. Additionally, the New Bern High School Football Program is placed on probation for the 2023 season.
We are deeply saddened by this news and know that members of our community are as well. We also recognize that this will have ramifications for many years to come. It is extremely important for our families and community to be aware that going forward we have put processes in place to monitor and confirm eligibility for our student-athletes so something of this magnitude never happens again. Craven County Schools remains committed to supporting our students, former students, and community. We ask for your patience and understanding during this challenging time and acknowledge that there may be many questions that cannot be answered due to laws regarding personnel and student confidentiality.
Most importantly, we are grateful for the actions already taken by our New Bern High School staff, administration, and coaches this school year to foster a culture for our student-athletes to excel and be successful in and out of the classroom.
By Jennifer Wagner, Craven County Schools Director