New Bern Biscuitville restaurant set to open this winter

The new Biscuitville restaurant under construction at the New Bern Marketplace shopping center could open as early as this winter, according to information released by the company.
According to the Biscuitville website, the New Bern location being built at 3605 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. will open during the winter of 2024, though no specific date is listed. New Bern Now has reached out to Biscuitville’s home office in Greensboro concerning its plans for the New Bern location but had not received a response by press time.
A site plan for the proposed restaurant was presented to the New Bern Departmental Review Committee in May and the City of New Bern issued a building permit for the restaurant the following month.
According to the site plan, the new Biscuitville will be located on 1.195 acres near the entrance to New Bern Marketplace. The site plan details a 2,872 square foot restaurant with a drive-thru, 56 seats for indoor and outdoor dining and 34 parking spaces, two of which will be reserved for handicapped parking.
According to Craven County GIS, the New Bern Marketplace property was sold by Trent Development Group to NC New Bern LLC in February 2017 for $1,950,000. The property has a total assessed value of $969,340.
Biscuitville operates restaurants across the southeast, including 66 locations in North Carolina.
Earlier this year, the chain opened two restaurants in Greenville.
According to the restaurant’s website, Biscuitville’s unique menu includes a Grilled Chicken, Egg & Cheese English Muffin, Spicy Chicken & Honey Biscuit, Sausage Gravy Biscuit, Southern Steak & Cheese Biscuit, a Spicy Chicken & Jalapeño Pimento Cheese Biscuit and a Grilled Chicken English Muffin Club.
The restaurant also offers breakfast platters with eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes and other traditional items.
