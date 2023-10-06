Annexations, public hearing on downtown parking, among items on New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting agenda – Oct. 10

The Oct. 10, 2023 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC.
1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey Odham. Prayer Coordinated by Mayor Odham. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Roll Call.
3. Approve Agenda.
4. Request and Petition of Citizens.
This section of the agenda is titled Requests and Petitions of Citizens. This is an opportunity for public comment, and we thank you for coming to the Board of Aldermen meeting tonight to share your views. We value all citizen input.
Speaker comments are limited to a maximum of 4 minutes during the public comment period. At the conclusion of 4 minutes, each speaker shall leave the podium. Comments will be directed to the full board, not to an individual board member or staff member. Although the board is interested in hearing your comments, speakers should not expect any comments, action, or deliberation from the board on any issue raised during the public comment period.
In the board’s discretion, it may refer issues to the appropriate city officials or staff for further investigation. If an organized group is present to speak on a common issue, please designate one person to present the group’s comment, which shall be limited to a maximum of 4 minutes.
Consent Agenda.
5. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for Beary-Not-So Scary Halloween Event.
Ward 1) Berry Merry Events has requested to close the 200-300 blocks of Middle Street, 300-400 blocks of Pollock Street, and 200 block of Craven Street for the Beary Not-So- Scary Halloween event on Oct. 28 from 3 p. m. to 8 p.m. A memo from Kari Warren, Director of Parks and Recreation, is attached.
6. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close the 600 Block of New Street for a Neighborhood Block Party.
(Ward 1) Sheila Batten has requested the 600 block of New Street be closed on Nov. 4 from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. for a neighborhood block party. A memo from Mrs. Warren is attached.
7. Consider Adopting a Resolution Closing Specific Streets for the 2023 Christmas Parade.
(Ward 1) The City of New Bern Parks and Recreation Department will be organizing and overseeing this year’s Christmas parade. The department has requested to close the 300-600 blocks of Broad Street and the 200-300 blocks of Craven Street from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Dec. 2, along with the 400-800 blocks of George Street from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. A memo from Mrs. Warren is attached.
8. Approve Minutes.
Draft minutes from the Sept. 26 meeting are provided for review and approval.
9. Presentation of Inaugural Community Commitment Award by NC Recreation & Park Association.
A representative from the NC Recreation and Parks Association will be in attendance to announce the recipient of the Inaugural Community Commitment Award. This award is given based on commitment and volunteerism.
10. Presentation of American Red Cross Premier Blood Partner Award.
The City of New Bern will be recognized for its longstanding participation in blood drives, the most popular of which is the Battle of the Badges. Kristin Willis with Red Cross will recognize the City as an American Red Cross Premier Blood Partner.
11. Presentation on ShotSpotter.
The Police Department (“PD”) has been researching ShotSpotter, a technology that gives police officers the ability to respond quicker when gun fire is detected. This technology aids in apprehension of suspects and deters gun violence by providing real-time information that includes the location where a gun was discharged and the type of weapon used. The initial cost would be $66,300 for the first year and $49,500 for subsequent years. Pricing is based on population. PD has unsuccessfully applied for grant funding in the past and is seeking support from community stakeholders to help with the cost. A memo with more details is provided by Police Chief Patrick Gallagher.
12. Conduct a Public Hearing and Considering Adopting an Amendment to Section 15-343 – “Flexibility in Administration Required” of the Code of Ordinances.
(Ward 1) The Planning and Zoning Board (“P&Z”) has undertaken several discussions about off-street parking in downtown and recommends expansion of the downtown business district defined as the “central retail core” in Section 15-343 of the City’s ordinances. The current core is defined as the area between the east side of Hancock Street and west side of Craven Street and the north side of South Front Street up to the north side of Broad Street. The expansion would extend the area to the south side of Broad Street, down the west side of East Front Street to the south side of South Front Street. While the need for this modification was discussed in detail at the Board’s Sept. 26 meeting, a memo from Jessica Rhue, Director of Development Services, is attached to reiterate and provide more information.
13. Conduct a Public Hearing and Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Annex 3277 Old Airport Road.
(Ward 3) Michael and Rose Miller submitted a petition to annex the property at 3277 Old Airport Road. They have indicated plans to construct a residence on the property and recently entered into a Water and Sewer User Agreement for service at the site. A memo from Brenda Blanco, City Clerk, is attached.
14. Conduct a Public Hearing and Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Annex a Portion of Tax Parcel 8-209-13001 and All of 8-209-28001.
(Ward 4) Weyerhaeuser petitioned to annex portions of Tax Parcel ID’s 8-209-13001 and 8-209-12003. The portion of 8-209-12003 has now been assigned a new parcel ID (8-209-28001) by the Craven County Tax Office. This is the property that the Board conveyed to Weyerhaeuser on Aug. 22 after approving an exchange of property. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
15. Conduct a Public Hearing and Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Annex Tax Parcels 8-210-11002, 8-210-11003 and a Portion of 8-210-23000.
(Ward 6) McCullough Farms petitioned to annex Tax Parcels (“PIO”) 8-210-11002, 8-210-11003, and a portion of 8-210-23000. The property is vacant land that is contiguous to the City of New Bern’s municipal boundary. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
16. Appointment(s}.
Raymond Layton’s term on the Planning and Zoning Board expired June 30, and he is ineligible for reappointment. Alderman Kinsey is asked to make a new appointment to fill Seat 4 for a three-year term.
17. Attorney’s Report.
18. City Manager’s Report.
19. New Business.
20. Closed Session.
21. Adjourn.
