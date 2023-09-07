Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: Sept 8-10

Around Town
Friday night high school football: West Craven Eagles at Havelock Rams, 7 p.m. and New Bern Bears at Knightdale Knights, 7 p.m.
New Bern Farmers Market on Saturday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St.
Events
1-10: Magic Midways presents New Bern Family Days amusement rides and vendors at Lawson Creek Park.
8: International Film Series-Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Orringer Auditorium at Craven Community College.
8: New Bern Artwalk, 5 – 8 p.m. Contact the Craven Arts Council & Gallery at the Bank of the Arts at 317 Middle St. for a list of participating businesses and nonprofits in downtown New Bern.
8-10: Maytag Virgin, Fri-Sat: 7:30 p.m., Sun: 2 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock St.
9: Cars and Coffee New Bern, 8 – 10 a.m. at 3100 Dr. MLK Jr Blvd.
This is a free community service. To guarantee future event or other announcements, advertise with a horizontal ad — only $50 per week and support our work. This featured write-up reaches on average 4,000 pageviews each week.
9: VEMA New Bern Wreaths Across America Poker Run, 9:30 a.m., Ghent Sandwich Shop, 1914 Dr MLK Jr Blvd.
9: Family Fun Vendor Festival, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the parking lot of 2025 S Glenburnie Road.
9: Tryon Palace Lawn Party, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on the North Lawn.
9: Footloose on the Neuse, 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Union Point Park.
9: 9/11 Silent Memorial Parade, leave Bridgeton around 7 p.m. and parade down East Front Street to the traffic circle, turn left onto Broad Street and take left onto First Street where it will end. Presented by New Bern Fire-Rescue and Craven County Fireman’s Association.
9-10: Bike MS: Historic New Bern.
10: Alopecia Awareness Day, 4 – 8 p.m. at Creekside Park, 1821 Old Airport Road.
Entertainment and Music
Friday
Patrick Bliss at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E.
Saturday
Pig Pickin’ Luau with The Bears at Attitude’s Pub & Grille, 32 Shoreline Drive in River Bend.
Sunday
Clarence Coley, 5:30 p.m. at Persimmons Restaurant, 100 Pollock St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more events.
Arts
Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, 217 Middle St.
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Ballantyne’s Framing & Art, 220 Craven St.
Bear Hands Art Factory, 1820 Trent Blvd.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Wine and Design, 1910 South Glenburnie Road
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and the City of New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, and pickleball, to disc golf, and other sports.
Cool off at the New Bern Aquatic Center located at 1155 Laura Lane or the Spray Park at 807 George St.
Go camping. The New Bern KOA, 1565 B. St. in Bridgeton; Moonlight Lake RV Park and Cottages, 180 Moonlight Lake Dr. in New Bern; Turkey Quarter Campground and RV Park, 163 Kirby Rd. in Cove City and Green Acres Family Campground, 1679 Green Acres Rd. in Williamston offer cabins, RV and primitive camping sites. Flanners Beach/Neuse River Recreation area offers both RV and primitive sites.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a kayak from BearFoot Kayak. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse ride, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Call 252-633-2772 for updates.
Bear Town Cinema 6
-The Nun II (R)
-The Equalizer 3 (R)
-Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story (PG13)
-The Hill (PG)
-Meg 2: The Trench (PG13)
-Oppenheimer (R)
The Bruin
-My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (PG13)
-Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story (PG13)
-Blue Beetle (PG13)
-Barbie (PG)
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Tryon Palace and the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St.
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Visit the Craven Master Gardeners’ grounds at Craven Cooperative Extension, 300 Industrial Dr.
Explore Latham-Whitehurst Nature Park.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
Wendy Card, co-editor. Send an email with questions or comments.